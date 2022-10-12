Workmates in Aberdeenshire invited to sign up for an active autumn

Teams of five can now register for the 2022 autumn Step Count Challenge. (Photo:Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Teams of five can now register for the 2022 autumn Step Count Challenge, managed by Scottish walking charity Paths for All.

The popular and long-standing workplace initiative encourages colleagues to come together and discover fun and exciting ways to stay active in and around the working day.

Beginning on Monday, October 31, the challenge, will run for four weeks.

Earlier this year, 834 teams took part in the eight-week spring Step Count Challenge when over 4000 people took over 2.2 billion steps.

Despite cooling temperatures and darker nights, the charity expects eager teams both new and returning to don their favourite walking shoes again this autumn.

Carl Greenwood, Senior Development Officer at Paths for All said: “Walking is increasingly recognised as a rewarding, low-carbon and incredibly beneficial form of physical activity, travel, and recreation. We’re delighted to see the number of participating teams increasing each year, owing to the enthusiasm of Scottish workplaces to get active.

“We love seeing the enjoyment and benefit teams take from their involvement in the Step Count Challenge, which attracts those of all ages and abilities. The Challenge is a positive step for workplaces to take, with those taking part enjoying mental, social and physical boosts.

“Workplaces are placing more emphasis on staff wellbeing and flexibility for physical activity – being active helps to increase focus and productivity, improves wellbeing and reduces stress.

“We’ll continue to support the teams taking part this autumn with tips, motivational blogs, and weekly prize draws. We encourage as many teams as possible to take part and to really enjoy the benefits that walking offers.”