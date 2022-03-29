Food Standards Scotland (FSS) is warning members of the public to be on the lookout for, and not to buy or eat, counterfeit ‘Wonka Bars’.

The counterfeit bars may be unsafe to eat, as according to FSS there is a possibility that they are being produced by unregistered businesses and individuals who could be contravening food hygiene, labelling and traceability laws.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some counterfeit Wonka Bars removed from sale have been found to contain allergens which weren’t listed on the label, posing a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.

Scots are being warned about counterfeit Wonka Bars that could posed a health risk

Letters have been sent to Scottish local authorities responsible for investigating and enforcing food law to advise them to remove any fake products from sale where there is a known or suspected public health risk.

FSS’s warning comes after an increase in reports of the counterfeit chocolate bars on sale over the past year.

Featured trademark

Any Wonka-branded chocolate which does not feature the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademarks on the label is likely to be a counterfeit product and there is no way to know if it is safe to eat.

An FSS spokesperson said: “With Easter just weeks away, it is more important than ever that parents and grandparents are aware of the risks that these bogus chocolate bars could pose to their children, particularly those living with a food allergy or intolerance.

“There is no way of knowing what ingredients are in these bars or what food hygiene practices are being followed by the people making them.

“If you have bought these counterfeit bars, do not eat them or give them to friends and family.”

FSS is continuing to investigate further reports with support from local authority partners.