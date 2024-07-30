The number of births and deaths for last year have been released by National Records of Scotland

The number of babies born in Scotland fell to a record low last year, with statisticians revealing the country’s total fertility rate was at its lowest ever level.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows there were 45,935 live births registered in 2023 - 2 per cent fewer than in 2022 and the lowest total since records began in 1855. Meanwhile there were 63,445 deaths registered last year – 1 per cent higher than in 2022.

The report noted the number of deaths was “broadly in line with expected levels”, following three years where there were excess deaths linked to the Covid pandemic. Last year there were 17,510 more deaths than births, with Scotland not having had more births than deaths since 2014.

NRS noted: “Births have been falling over the long term and fell to their lowest point in 2002 before increasing to reach a recent high point of 60,041 in 2008, generally decreasing since then.”

The total fertility rate, which is defined as the number of children that would be born to each woman if she were to live to the end of her child-bearing years and give birth to children in line with age-specific fertility rates, fell to its lowest ever recorded level in 2023 at 1.3.

For a population to replace itself, that rate needs to be around 2.1, but in Scotland the total fertility rates fell to 0.98 in Edinburgh and 1.12 in Glasgow. In addition, the infant death rate – which covers babies who die before their first birthday – rose to 4 per 1,000 live births in 2023, with 184 deaths.

While NRS said this rate remained low in historic terms, it is now at its highest since 2011.

Phillipa Haxton, head of vital events statistics at NRS, said: “The publication of these annual figures for 2023 gives us an opportunity to step back and look at the bigger picture. We’re seeing the number of excess deaths falling after three years when they were higher due to the impact of the pandemic.

“The number of births has fallen, and the total fertility rate is the lowest ever recorded, reflecting the move towards smaller families.”

There were 26,753 marriages registered in Scotland in 2023, 11 per cent lower than in 2022. NRS said while there had been an increase in couples tying the knot in 2022 after Covid restrictions were lifted, the number of weddings is now back at a similar level to 2019.

There were 719 civil partnerships registered in Scotland 2023, the highest number since 2006.