Cases of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) infections increased by 26% last year, according to the latest data.

The highest number of cases was in children under the age of four.

The possible cause of the rise has been put down to contaminated salad leaves.

People are being urged to look out for the signs and symptoms of E.coli, after cases increased by 26% last year, according to the latest data from the UKHSA.

There were 2,544 cases of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) infections reported in 2024, an increase of 26.1% compared to 2023.

The highest number of cases was in children under four, with possible reasons including less immunity, underdeveloped hygiene practices, parents seeking care when children were symptomatic, and potential exposure risks, such as contact with farm animals, particularly at petting farms.

There were five STEC outbreaks in 2024; the largest was linked to contaminated salad leaves, which resulted in 293 cases. Of this, 126 cases needed hospital care, 11 developed life-threatening complications, and there were two deaths.

Cases of a deadly strain of E.coli rose by 26% last year. | Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director, Gastrointestinal Infections, Food Safety and One Health at UKHSA, said: “STEC cases rose by around a quarter in 2024. While this rise is partly due to one foodborne outbreak, we have been seeing STEC cases gradually increase since 2022, and therefore it’s important for people to take steps to prevent infection.

“If you have any STEC symptoms, like mild to bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and dehydration, wash your hands with soap and warm water and use bleach-based products to clean surfaces. Don’t prepare food for others if you have symptoms or for 48 hours after symptoms stop.

“It is important for parents to make sure that young children wash their hands with soap and hot water and dry them thoroughly before eating, where possible, especially after playing outdoors and visiting pet farms. If you are travelling abroad, it’s important to remember routine hygiene practices to reduce your chances of becoming unwell.

“Rarely STEC can progress to cause kidney failure and life-threatening illness, particularly in young children and the elderly. Please consult your GP or healthcare professional if you have blood in your stools or severe dehydration, and continue to hydrate yourself.”

What is E.coli?

E. coli is a group of bacteria that can cause infections in your gastrointestinal tract and other areas of the body. Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) is a common strain of E.coli in the UK, with cases rising sharply since last year.

What are the symptoms of a STEC E.coli infection?

The symptoms of a STEC infection can last up to two weeks. For some people, they can be mild, including diarrhoea, or even no symptoms at all. However, for others, symptoms can include mild to bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and dehydration.

A small percentage of patients may develop a serious life-threatening complication called haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), which can cause kidney failure.

Is E.coli contagious?

E.coli is highly infectious; only a few bacteria are needed to cause illness. An infection can easily spread amongst families or in settings such as nurseries, primary schools, hospitals, or nursing homes.

How can you avoid getting an E.coli infection?

If you have symptoms of STEC, you should wash your hands with soap and warm water, use bleach-based products to clean surfaces, and avoid preparing any food for 48 hours after symptoms stop.

For children, make sure they wash their hands with warm water and soap before eating, and especially if they have been outside or around animals.