A ‘small number’ of Coca-Cola drinks have been recalled as a precaution 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cans of Coca-Cola drinks have been recalled because they may contain high levels of the chemical chlorate.

Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitisers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilise water.

A ‘small number’ of cans of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite and Appletiser have been recalled in the UK.

A “small number” of Coca-Cola drinks have been recalled in the UK because they may contain high levels of the chemical chlorate.

It comes after Coca-Cola already pulled drinks from the shelves in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands after testing revealed “elevated levels” of the chemical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed there had been limited distribution of the affected products to the UK, with Coca-Cola is recalling tall, imported cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero, which were only sent to cafes and restaurants.

Here is everything you need to know about the Coca-Cola products that have been recalled, what chlorate is and if there are any health risks.

Coca-Cola drinks have been recalled across the UK due to elevated levels of the chemical Chlorate. | AFP via Getty Images

What Coca-Cola products are recalled?

The product recall includes a “small number” of cans of of 6x250ml Appletiser multipacks which were sent only to supermarkets in the UK and imported cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero. It does not apply to standard dimension cans, all glass and plastic bottles sold in the UK.

The recalled products include:

Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Gently Sparkling - 6 X 250ml multipack, batch code: 0008905850 0008908477

Coca-Cola - 330ml tall can, batch code 0008912462

Diet Coke - 330ml tall can, batch code 0008913820

Coca Cola Zero - 330ml tall can, batch code 0008913954

Sprite Zero - 330ml tall can, batch code 0008913247

If you have bought any of the above products, do not consume them and instead consumers are advised to contact Coca-Cola's customer service team on 0800 227711 for assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is chlorate?

Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitisers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilise water. According to Food Standards Scotland, it can cause iodine deficiency in people and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods.

What are the side effects of chlorate?

Long term consumption of chlorate can lead to an iodine deficiency, which could potentially cause a harmful or negative health impact, such as a goitre, which is a lump or swelling at the front of the neck caused by your thyroid.

Whilst, a single high intake of chlorate could affect the body’s ability to absorb oxygen from the blood, and in severe cases lead to kidney failure.

The FSA, have described the incident as a “low food safety concern”, when consumed only occasionally. However, they cannot rule out an adverse health impact for those sensitive to chlorate, including young children or those with pre-existing medical conditions such as thyroid deficiency, blood conditions, anaemia, or those with kidney diseases.