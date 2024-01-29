King Charles III has spent a third night in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The monarch was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

But what is the prostate, and how can it become enlarged?

What is an enlarged prostate?

The prostate is a small, walnut-sized organ that sits below the bladder and creates fluid for ejaculation in men. Given its location below the bladder and surrounding the urethra, enlargement of the prostate can cause all manner of problems for urination.

Benign prostate enlargement – that is, non cancerous prostate enlargement – is fairly common in men aged 50 and over.

What are the symptoms?

The main symptoms of prostate enlargement, according to the NHS, are:

finding it difficult to start peeing;

straining to pee;

having a weak flow of urine;

‘stop-start’ peeing;

needing to pee urgently and/or frequently;

needing to get up frequently in the night to pee;

accidentally leaking urine (urinary incontinence).

The NHS states: “Leaking urine can happen when you feel a sudden need to pee and cannot stop some pee leaking out before you get to a toilet. This is called urge incontinence.

“Leaking urine can also happen when you strain. For example, when you cough, sneeze or lift a heavy object. This is called stress incontinence.

“The most common form of leaking is when a small amount of urine dribbles into your underwear after peeing.”

What do I do if I have symptoms?

Diagnosis begins with your local GP, who will ask about your symptoms and concerns, and their impact on your quality of life.

This will usually involve a physical examination, including feeling the prostate through the walls of your rectum, and blood tests, to check kidney function.

Blood tests will also check for prostate-specific antigen (PSA), while urine tests will check for sugar or blood which may indicate diabetes or infection.

Does an enlarged prostate mean I may have cancer?

A common worry for men is their prostate symptoms could be a sign of cancer.

According to the NHS: “Many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. This is not the case.

“The risk of prostate cancer is no greater for men with an enlarged prostate than it is for men without an enlarged prostate.”

Management of an enlarged prostate can be accomplished with treatment, including making lifestyle changes, medicines, and surgery.

A statement from Prostate Cancer UK says: “Having an enlarged prostate affects everyone in different ways. Some men can manage mild symptoms and don’t need treatment. Others find they need to stay near a toilet.

“This can make it difficult to work, drive, be outdoors and attend social events. If you need the toilet a lot during the night, this can affect your sleep and make you feel more tired during the day.