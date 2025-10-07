The criteria for who can get the Covid vaccine has changed 💉

Patients are being urged to check their eligibility before booking a Covid vaccine.

Patients who are no longer eligible for the Covid vaccine have been able to book appointments, with pharmacists describing the situation as “deeply frustrating for both pharmacies and patients.”

The criteria for who is eligible for the Covid vaccine have changed, with many who were previously able to access the jab now finding themselves unable to.

It comes as the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has found Covid cases have been steadily increasing for weeks, with hospitalisations increasing by 60% following the emergence of the new XFG variant in May.

Warning to check eligibility for Covid vaccines - as people 'turned away' from pharmacies. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Henry Gregg, Chief Executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said: "We are aware of reports from across the country of patients who are not eligible on the NHS for this year's Covid vaccine arriving at pharmacies, having been able to book an appointment via the online system.

"This should have been avoidable, and it is deeply frustrating for both pharmacies and patients. We urge any patient in this situation to treat pharmacy teams with respect as pharmacies try and manage the new NHS clinical criteria.

"We've urgently raised this issue with NHS England and the Department of Health and have asked for it to be resolved as soon as possible."

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the criteria for who is eligible for Covid vaccinations changed.

To be eligible for the Covid vaccine, you must be an adult aged 75 and over, an older adult care home resident, or an immunosuppressed person.

This is different from the autumn 2024 vaccine programme, which also included adults aged 65 to 74 and all those aged six months and over in a clinical risk group.

To qualify as immunosuppressed, eligibility is outlined in Chapter 14a of the Green Book . Some of the groups eligible include:

Organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant patients

Those being treated with systemic steroids for more than a month

Those living with HIV

Those receiving immunosuppressive or immunomodulating biological therapy, including children who are about to receive therapy

Those undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy

Those requiring long-term treatment for immunosuppression

Those with a history of haematological malignancy including chronic leukaemia, lymphomas, and leukaemia

Those with genetic disorders affecting the immune system

This means that people under the age of 75 who do not meet the immunosuppressed criteria are no longer eligible for the Covid vaccine, even if they have health conditions such as diabetes or asthma and were able to get the vaccine previously.

Speaking on October 1, Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “From today, everyone at higher risk of flu and Covid can take up the offer of a vaccine to give them vital protection going into winter.

“If you’re eligible, it is because you are at greater risk of getting seriously ill and ending up in hospital. Book online on the NHS app or National Booking System, or speak to your GP or practice nurse, or alternatively, your local pharmacist.”

The last date for the Covid vaccine is January 31, 2026. Online booking will close on January 30, 2026.