Warning against bathing and paddling at Edinburgh's Portobello Beach
People have been warned not to bathe or paddle in an area of Edinburgh’s popular Portobello Beach after tests indicated a “high bacterial result” in the water.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued the alert covering an area from Pipe Lane to Joppa Rocks due to the potential risk to human health. Sepa has activated electronic signs and the council is arranging additional signs to be posted.
Sepa is working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water to investigate and will continue to monitor the situation.
Council Leader Cammy Day said: “We’re aware of Sepas current advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach and I’d request that people follow the advice.
“The matter is currently under investigation, and we’ll continue to liaise with Sepa and our partners to monitor the situation.”
