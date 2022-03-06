Covid Scotland: Vulnerable Scots offered second booster vaccine from Monday

The Spring booster will be offered to over-75s, care home residents, and all immunosuppressed individuals over the age of 12.

These groups will become eligible for a second booster dose once at lease 24 weeks have passed since their first booster.

It comes as invitations are also being sent out for vaccination of children aged five to 11.

Ian Cormack receives a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine from Ruth Davies, a practice nurse, at the Pentland Medical Practice on January 7, 2021 in Currie, Scotland. Photo by Russell Cheyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Announcing the start date of the Spring booster rollout, health secretary Humza Yousaf said the campaign would significantly improve protection for those eligible.

“We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19, and I therefore welcome the start of the rollout which will offer a further dose to these people,” he said.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus. The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

Just over 77 per cent of adults in Scotland have taken up the offer of a first booster vaccine dose, according to figures from Public Health Scotland.

In the 75 to 79 age group this rises to 99 per cent, while in over 80s it is 93 per cent.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Nicola Steedman said: “The degree of protection offered by the vaccines wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

"The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“The primary aim of the Covid-19 vaccination programme continues to be the prevention of severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality, arising from Covid-19. I encourage anyone who is still to have any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

