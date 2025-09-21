Vapes should be sold in plain packages to reduce their appeal to children, a new study suggests.

Researchers found adults are still likely to buy e-cigarettes sold in plain packs.

However, experts say using plain packaging could reduce the number of children who take up vaping while still being used by adults as a tool to quit smoking.

It comes as a new study assessed whether standardised packaging and limited flavour descriptions affected the appeal of vape pods to British children and adults.

Disposable vapes of varying flavours on sale in a store. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

The study, led by UCL and King’s College London researchers, involved 2,770 children and young people aged 11 to 18 and just under 4,000 adults.

They were shown vape packs and children were asked about whether they felt their peers would be interested in trying the product, while adults were asked if they themselves would be interested in trying it.

The different packs were: usual branded packs; a plain white pack with the usual description of the product in black lettering, such a “blu razz”; a plain pack with limited flavour descriptions, such as “blue raspberry”; and a standardised pack with the flavour listed as a code instead of a name, such as “FR248”.

Among the children and young people questioned, half (53 per cent) said their peers would be interested in trying vapes in their usual packaging.

This dropped to 38 per cent when they were shown vapes in standardised packs with usual flavour descriptions.

Among adults, interest remained similar whether packs were standardised in white or branded packing.

The researchers also found standardised packaging did not affect how harmful adults perceived vapes to be compared with cigarettes.

“Standardised packaging and limiting flavour descriptors reduced youth appeal but had minimal effect on adults’ interest or harm perception,” the research team wrote in the journal Lancet Regional Health Europe.

Usual vape packaging often includes “colourful designs and conceptual flavour names”, which appeal to children, the authors of the paper said.

“Vape packaging and flavour regulations need to strike a delicate balance,” said lead author Dr Eve Taylor, based at UCL’s Department of Behavioural Science and Health and formerly at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London.

“They must aim to deter young people and people who do not smoke, while at the same time avoid discouraging people who smoke from using vaping to quit.

“Our findings, in line with past evidence, show that regulating vape packaging might be helpful by reducing vaping’s appeal to adolescents but not adults. This gets us close to striking that balance.”

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of the charity Action on Smoking and Health, which supported the study, said: “This is important research, which illustrates how policymakers could better regulate vapes to protect children without damaging them as a quitting aid for smokers.”