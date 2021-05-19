'Vaccine passport' scheme launched in Scotland

A “vaccination status letter” can be downloaded online from the NHS Inform patient portal, or requested in the post via a Freephone Covid Status Helpline.

The service is only for those planning to travel to a country where proof of vaccination status is required.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently no countries requiring this for travellers from Scotland, but the situation may change quickly, the Scottish Government said.

Picture: Shutterstock

The measure is aimed at speeding up the process and reducing the burden on GP practices being asked for vaccination proof.

In future, digital “Covid Status Certificates” will be used instead of these letters. These will also include information about testing.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said people should be cautious, and only travel if necessary.

Given the risk of returning with infection, and especially of introducing new variants of the virus, we continue to be highly cautious about international travel,” he said.

"Everyone should continue to limit their travel abroad and while I understand the need for some people who want to reunite with family, when it comes to holidays, my advice continues to be play it safe and staycation this summer.

“For those that do need it, this new service will provide people with a record of their vaccination status for outbound international travel.

“They should only access their record if they are planning to travel within 21 days and it is a requirement of their destination.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.