UK’s first ‘menopause empowerment class’ will launch in Scotland

A class, the first of its kind in the UK designed to empower women to take control of the menopause, is to launch in Scotland later this month.

MenoClass, which combines information, support and fitness routines, will start classes in Edinburgh on 21 October, three days after World Menopause Day.

Eight out of 10 women suffer menopausal symptoms which can have a significant impact on daily life.

These include low mood, anxiety, fatigue, hot flushes and brain fog.

Although menopause happens to every woman, it is still surrounded by myths and confusion.

Joanne Goodall, who has already run a pilot class at Craiglockhart Church in Edinburgh, said many women do not recognise the signs of menopause, which can often start in their 40s and last up to 15 years.

She added: “Our friendly discussion groups tackle the taboos by giving women the right information in a supportive and non-judgmental way so they can make informed decisions.”

Almost a third of women drop off from physical activity during menopause, just when they need to start exercising more to prevent cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and weight gain.

Julie Robinson, founder of MenoHealth, said: “We know we should exercise more, but menopause often means we lack the motivation or confidence to go to the gym.

“Our specialist MenoLeaders offer encouragement and empathy to ensure no one feels embarrassed or has to go through menopause alone.”

MenoHealth encourages women from all walks of life to share their experiences at weekly meet-ups and MenoClass exercise sessions.

MenoLeaders offer advice and support to class members, or MenoSisters.