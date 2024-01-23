Professor Jason Leitch oversaw a pandemic WhatsApp group called ‘Star Chamber’, which was set to automatically delete messages, including texts pertaining to which local authorities should be placed into lockdown, an inquiry has heard.

Appearing before the UK Covid Inquiry, sitting in Edinburgh, Scotland’s senior clinical adviser said he disagreed with claims that the Scottish Government’s message retention policies meant he should have retained those messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquiry heard that Scotland's chief medical officer, Gregor Smith, senior clinical adviser Jason Leitch, and chair of the national incident management team, Jim McMenamin, were all part of a WhatsApp group called "Star Chamber" which discussed which local authorities should be placed into lockdown.

Professor Jason Leitch, National Clinical Director for the Scottish Government, arriving at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC). The hearing is examining core UK decision-making and political governance in Scotland. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Star Chamber was an English court which sat in the 16th Century and has since become a byword for an authority which delivers arbitrary rulings behind closed doors, with little to no due process.

Prof Leitch told the inquiry that the group was used by Dr McMenamin to reach "clinical consensus" before chairing Scotland’s national incident management team.

He also explained the tiers were decided by data, such as deaths and infections, and whether the data in local authorities met certain criteria.

The inquiry heard that Prof Leitch set up an ‘auto-delete’ function on the Star Chamber WhatsApp group.

“I am comfortable that falls within Scottish Government guidance”, Prof Leitch said, before adding that he deleted messages “in line” with that government guidance.

Jamie Dawson KC, the lead counsel to the UK Covid Inquiry, put it to Prof Leitch that his “interpretation of the guidance is wrong” and that “in fact one needs to retain discussions salient to the business of [the] Scottish Government”.

To which Prof Leitch replied: “I disagree with your interpretation of the guidance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dawson KC read out a statement from Mr Leitch in which he said: “Except for direct messages from my Twitter account, I have not retained any one-to-one informal communications in relation to the management of the pandemic in Scotland, this is because I followed the policy described in more detail above.”

The KC asked: “So, you used text messages, WhatsApp messages, is that right, but you did not retain them above and beyond the interpretation of the policy that you’ve just set out for us?”

Mr Leitch replied: “Correct.”

Last week, a message from Prof Leitch was shown to the inquiry in which he said deleting WhatsApp messages was a “bed time ritual”.

Towards the end of the session, the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, asked to question Prof Leitch herself.

“Some of the messages I’ve read reflect a rather enthusiastic adoption of the policy of deletion of messages,” Baroness Hallett said.

“There also might be a suggestion that some of the people wanted to delete messages to avoid the messages being the subject of a freedom of information request, that would be wrong wouldn’t it?”

Prof Leitch agreed, and said that was not his intention, nor did he suggest others do that.

Prof Leitch’s statements follow reports last year that senior Scottish Government officials deleted messages relating to the pandemic regularly and could not hand them to the inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her deputy John Swinney were also revealed not to have retained messages, although Ms Sturgeon said in a statement at the weekend correspondence had been given to the inquiry after being saved by recipients.

On Monday, the issue was raised with Scotland’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith, with a message showing him instructing colleagues to “delete at the end of every day”.