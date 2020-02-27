Two rescued from Scottish mountain after avalanche in gully

Two people had to be rescued after an avalanche on a Scottish mountain.

It was one of two incidents reported by Lochaber Mountain Rescue yesterday.

It was one of two incidents reported by Lochaber Mountain Rescue yesterday.

The team also airlifted a walker to hospital after they fell.

READ MORE - Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Britain, Department of Health confirms



They posted on Facebook: "We were informed by the police of an avalanche in No. 5 gully in which two people were involved. After coms with members on the hill it became apparent that only one was injured with a nasty leg fracture.

"With lots of climbing teams on the hill which included members from Lochaber, Tayside and Glenmore MRT’s they very quickly had the casualty packaged (using the equipment from the CIC hut) and moved to a point below the hut where R 151 managed to complete the extrication and transfer onto the Belford Hospital.

"It was half way through this that were also made aware of a walker who had fallen in the area between Aonach Mor and Carn Mor Dearg. Thankfully R 151 managed to get in between the squalls and lift the casualty directly out prior to transfer to the hospital.

"So once again a massive thanks to R 151 for saving us another all-nighter and to our colleagues from Tayside and Glenmore for the assistance, very much appreciated peeps.

"And good luck to the two casualties in their recovery."

READ MORE - Coronavirus in Scotland: if the illness is likely to reach Scotland as WHO warns the world to prepare for a pandemic