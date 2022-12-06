The site which includes the Scottish Police College is being closed temporarily to allow further remedial work on water systems to be carried out following the discovery of traces of Legionella bacteria.
As a precaution, the site will close to allow for a full inspection of pipework and a flush of all water systems to be carried out.
All training at SPC Tulliallan will be suspended while this work is carried out and the site will remain closed until cleaning and re-testing are complete following health and safety advice.
Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “While we have no confirmed cases and the risk to people remains extremely low, the safety and wellbeing of officers, staff, contractors and visitors to the site is paramount.
“This temporary closure will allow for a full flush of all water systems to be carried out and further tests done to confirm there is no trace of legionella bacteria.
“While this precautionary measure does impact on probationer training in the short term, it will not affect operational policing.
“We will schedule this essential work to ensure that both our probationer training and wider training courses can resume as soon as possible.”
“The site at Tulliallan is extensive, with complex and ageing pipework. This temporary closure allows us to fully inspect the system, carry out any repair work that may be necessary and allow for a full flush and re-test of the various water supplies across the campus.”