Police Scotland Headquarters is to temporary close after traces of Legionella bacteria were discovered in the water system.

The site which includes the Scottish Police College is being closed temporarily to allow further remedial work on water systems to be carried out following the discovery of traces of Legionella bacteria.

As a precaution, the site will close to allow for a full inspection of pipework and a flush of all water systems to be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All training at SPC Tulliallan will be suspended while this work is carried out and the site will remain closed until cleaning and re-testing are complete following health and safety advice.

Police Scotland Headquarters, Tulliallan, the site which includes the Scottish Police College, is being closed temporarily

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “While we have no confirmed cases and the risk to people remains extremely low, the safety and wellbeing of officers, staff, contractors and visitors to the site is paramount.

“This temporary closure will allow for a full flush of all water systems to be carried out and further tests done to confirm there is no trace of legionella bacteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While this precautionary measure does impact on probationer training in the short term, it will not affect operational policing.

“We will schedule this essential work to ensure that both our probationer training and wider training courses can resume as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad