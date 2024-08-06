New legislation to create a patient safety commissioner for Scotland was passed unanimously by MSPs in September, but the position has still not been filled.

The Scottish Parliament has still not hired a Patient Safety Commissioner, nearly a year after legislation was passed to protect NHS patients following several high-profile scandals.

New legislation to create a patient safety commissioner for Scotland was passed unanimously by MSPs in September, with interviews held in April.

The Scottish Government was told at the time the independent watchdog must have the power to prevent future scandals, such as those surrounding the deaths of children from infections contracted during hospital stays, and the Professor Sam Eljamel scandals in Tayside and vaginal mesh implants.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Parliament said a cross-party panel had decided not to nominate any of the candidates for the position, and would instead seek new candidates for the position. The post was advertised as a £83,656-a-year full-time role.

England appointed a Patient Safety Commissioner two years ago, following a review by Baroness Julia Cumberlege which said worries and complaints were dismissed as "women's problems" by medical practitioners.

The Cumberlege Report called for a Patient Safety Commissioner to look into the scandals surrounding the epilepsy drug sodium valproate, vaginal mesh implants and the pregnancy test Primodos. The document said arrogant attitudes had left women traumatised, intimidated and confused, with worries and complaints too often dismissed as "women's problems".

Charlie Bethune, who has been campaigning for the recommendations of the Cumberledge report to be implemented in Scotland, said it was frustrating that Scotland had not yet appointed a safety commissioner.

"It's been four years since the Cumberledge report which recommended this role," he told the BBC. "It should have been the easiest recommendation to fulfil, so it doesn't give us much hope for any of the others getting done.

"Meanwhile my daughter continues to be affected from her exposure to valproate without any specialist support being available in Scotland."

Mr Bethune added: "While prescribing of valproate has reduced, evidence is now emerging of some alternative drugs having similar dangers.”

Sodium valproate, which is used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder, was prescribed to women for decades without the risk of causing birth defects in unborn children being properly explained.

An estimated 20,000 children were exposed to the drug while in the womb, which can cause neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism. MSPs passed the Patient Safety Commissioner for Scotland Bill by 114 votes to zero.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chair of the British Medical Association Scotland, called for the role to be filled as soon as possible.

“This must be part of a wider shift in culture, which means that our whole approach to the NHS is more open, honest and less focussed on blame," he said.

"That must include ensuring doctors are listened to and taken seriously when raising concerns, and without the fear of it resulting in negative repercussions for them and their careers."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “In line with the Patient Safety Commissioner for Scotland Act 2023, the recruitment for this post is being taken forward by the Scottish Parliament.