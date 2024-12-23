The 26 exemplary GP surgeries in Scotland as voted for by patients - including 'flawless' scores

Sarah McCann
Health writer

Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:31 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:56 GMT

Some had perfect patient satisfaction scores ⭐

It’s a challenging time of year for the Scottish healthcare system. The Scottish Government launched its ‘winter preparedness plan’ earlier than ever this year to address a surge in demand for health services, including increases in respiratory illnesses, such as flu, covid and RSV, as well as weather-related injuries.

Despite the challenges, the majority of patients across Scotland are happy with the care provided by their GP surgeries, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show. The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2023/24 survey, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires were sent out in October and November 2023 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Scotland according to the survey. Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as positive - and five had flawless scores.

There were 100 responses from patients at Glenluce Surgery in Wigtownshire, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

1. Glenluce Surgery - Wigtownshire

There were 90 responses from patients at Braemar Health Centre in Braemar, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

2. Braemar Health Centre - Braemar

There were 107 responses from patients at Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew in Glasgow, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

3. Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew, Glasgow

There were 109 responses from patients at Dunbeath Surgery in Caithness, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

4. Dunbeath Surgery - Caithness

