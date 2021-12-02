It takes the total number of cases with the variant to 13 across Scotland.
Scotland recorded 27 coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,002 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,618.
The daily test positivity rate was 7.4% according to data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday, down from 7.9% the previous day.
Read More
There were 680 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 as of Wednesday night and, of these, 48 people were in intensive care.
So far, 4,349,058 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,953,170 have had a second, and 1,755,694 have been given a third dose or booster.
The 10th case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus identified had no direct link to the previous nine