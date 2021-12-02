It takes the total number of cases with the variant to 13 across Scotland.

Scotland recorded 27 coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,002 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,618.

The 10th case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus identified in Scotland has no direct link to the previous nine

The daily test positivity rate was 7.4% according to data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday, down from 7.9% the previous day.

There were 680 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 as of Wednesday night and, of these, 48 people were in intensive care.

So far, 4,349,058 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,953,170 have had a second, and 1,755,694 have been given a third dose or booster.