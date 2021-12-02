Three new cases of the Omicron variant detected in Scotland

There have been 3 new cases of the Omicron variant detected in Scotland.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:41 pm

It takes the total number of cases with the variant to 13 across Scotland.

Scotland recorded 27 coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,002 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,618.

The 10th case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus identified in Scotland has no direct link to the previous nine

The daily test positivity rate was 7.4% according to data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday, down from 7.9% the previous day.

There were 680 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 as of Wednesday night and, of these, 48 people were in intensive care.

So far, 4,349,058 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,953,170 have had a second, and 1,755,694 have been given a third dose or booster.

