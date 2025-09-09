This World Alzheimer's Month the Eric Liddell Community announces it has joined Meeting Centres Scotland

This partnership will help more people living with dementia in Edinburgh and their carers connect to local, person-centred services.

In recognition of World Alzheimer’s Month this September, The Eric Liddell Community - a well-respected care charity based in Edinburgh - is taking another step forward in its mission to improve dementia support by joining Meeting Centres Scotland. The charity’s Liddell Lions programme, which offers tailored support for people with mild to moderate dementia, has officially become part of this growing national network dedicated to improving the lives of people living with dementia and their families.

The Liddell Lions programme provides weekly social activities, shared lunches, and monthly outings, creating a sense of friendship, routine and belonging for people living with dementia. It is part of a broader range of dementia services delivered by The Eric Liddell Community, including specialist day care, music wellbeing sessions, carers’ support programmes, befriending services, and dementia-friendly community events such as film screenings, sing-alongs and wellbeing lunches.

By joining Meeting Centres Scotland, the Liddell Lions programme becomes part of a recognised national initiative that promotes welcoming environments where people with dementia and their families can feel supported and understood. Meeting Centres Scotland provides guidance, training, and networking for participating centres and works to raise awareness of dementia-friendly services across the country.

The Eric Liddell Community Meeting Centre

Valeria Lembo, Dementia Services Coordinator at The Eric Liddell Community, commented:

“The Liddell Lions has always been about creating a warm, safe space where people with dementia and their carers feel valued and connected. It’s a community where friendships grow, confidence is nurtured, and families find reassurance. By joining Meeting Centres Scotland during World Alzheimer’s Month, we hope to shine a brighter light on the services available and show families that they are not alone – help, support, and understanding is here for them.”

Dawn-Claire Irvine, East of Scotland Development Lead at Meeting Centres Scotland, added:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Liddell Lions into the Meeting Centres Scotland network, particularly during World Alzheimer’s Month, when the need to highlight dementia-friendly support is more important than ever. The Eric Liddell Community has a long-standing reputation for compassionate, inclusive care, and their participation helps strengthen our shared goal of ensuring families across Scotland can easily access the right support, at the right time, in the right place.”

With over 40 years of expertise in dementia care and community support, The Eric Liddell Community continues to play a leading role in building a dementia-friendly Edinburgh where individuals and families can access vital, person-centred support.

The Eric Liddell Community is hugely grateful for the continued support of theCeltic FC Foundation, which funds Liddell Lions.