The 'strong' 2-year pay deal offered to 'rightly frustrated' NHS Scotland staff

A two-year pay deal has been put to unions representing NHS Scotland staff

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government has offered an 8 per cent pay rise over two years to NHS staff.

Health Secretary Neil Gray set out plans for a 4.25 per cent increase in 2025/26 and a 3.75 per cent rise next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS England figures show 50,630 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at WWL facilities at the end of January – down slightly from 50,841 in December, and 54,481 in January 2024

The offer, which the Government said would cost around £191 million, will also be protected by an “inflation guarantee”, meaning pay increases will always be at least 1 per cent above the Consumer Price Index rate.

Unison has announced plans to ballot staff on the changes, with the union’s co-lead for health in Scotland Matt Mclaughlin saying: “The Government has said that this is its final offer.

“The union’s health committee will now take soundings from NHS staff and then meet to discuss next steps. Unison members always have the final say on their pay, so the union will put it to them in a consultative ballot as soon as that can be arranged.”

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland said its board was “considering” the offer “in detail”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Colin Poolman said: “Our pay claim, submitted in January, called for an offer that reflects increases in living costs and begins to address the historic erosion of pay. RCN Scotland board members are considering the Scottish Government’s offer in detail.

“Nursing staff are the ever-present, safety critical workforce across the whole of health and care. Fair pay is vital to recruiting and retaining nursing staff, to filling the thousands of vacant nursing jobs and giving people the care they deserve.”

Mr Poolman hit out at the timetable for negotiations, claiming nurses are “rightly frustrated” the Government “kept them waiting”.

Claire Ronald, the senior negotiating officer in Scotland for the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists, said the deal was “the best that can be achieved”, adding it would now consult members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gray described the deal as “strong”, saying it had come as a result of “constructive” talks with unions.

Health Secretary Neil Gray. Picture: Andrew Milligan

“It is guaranteed to remain above CPI inflation, which gives added reassurance to staff, and will ensure Scotland’s nurses, midwives and NHS staff have the best pay in the UK,” he said.

“This comes on the back of increased employer national insurance contributions following the UK government announcement in October 2024.

“It directly increases the overall cost of pay by an estimated £191m for Scotland’s NHS. I want to express my thanks again to Scotland’s hard-working healthcare staff for their continued hard work and commitment.