A mother whose “miracle” three-year-old son is one of the youngest babies to have received a liver transplant has urged other people to discuss organ donation with their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arlene McNab first suspected her son Zac was not well a few days after he was born three weeks premature in June 2022, when she noticed a bruise on his leg.

She and her husband Brian took him to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he was placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) and at six days old was transferred to Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Leeds, he underwent tests, which found that he had Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune disorder that had been triggered by an enterovirus and led to organ failure.

Zac McNab, with his mother Arlene McNab from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire. Zac, who is now three, had a liver transplant at five weeks old. Picture: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire

The family, who live in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, were told Zac would need a liver transplant.

He underwent the operation on July 25 that year, becoming one of the youngest babies to have such a transplant.

Mrs McNab said: “He was put on the transplant list at five weeks old, and he was put on there on Friday night, and we got a call on the Sunday afternoon to say that there was a potential liver for him. So he was very, very lucky. We got that call really quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They told us before we left Glasgow that the chances of Zac getting a transplant were really small, to the point where they kind of told us that we’d be best getting family to come and see him before we left and and that was scary.

Zac McNab, sitting on his mother Arlene McNab from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, with his father Brian and brother Jake, six. Picture: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire

“I think we just hoped that he would. And I know how lucky he is, because there’s so many kids and adults, I guess, that don’t survive waiting.”

She added: “He really is a miracle.”

For his transplant, Zac received part of a liver from another child.

He spent several months in intensive care after the operation, initially in Leeds until September when he was transferred to the ICU at the children’s hospital in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then moved onto another ward and was allowed home in November 2022.

Since then he has made good progress, while still taking medication each day, including immunosuppressants.

Now aged three, Zac is an active little boy who enjoys playing football, bouncing on the trampoline in his garden, attending nursery and spending time with his older brother Jake, aged six.

As organ donation week begins, Mrs McNab is urging people to discuss the issue with their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been in contact with the mother of the two-year-old girl whose liver Zac received and said the McNab family are so grateful to her.

Mrs McNab said: “I think I feel like people don’t really speak about it, and I understand why. Obviously now experiencing the other side of organ donation as well, it’s amazing.

“Zac didn’t have long left. He was very, very lucky. And I think if you’re able to give the family, a family, any family – or several families in that little girl’s case – that hope and extra time with their loved one it’s just amazing.”

She is glad to be in touch with the girl’s mother and said: “I think unless you experience it, it’s quite hard to explain, because you are so happy that you’ve got your child and that someone has been able to do that for you, but you still have a really sad, overwhelming feeling for them too.”