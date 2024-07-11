The life-saving Scottish mental health team now in line for major award

The urgent response team of NHS Fife’ child and adolescent mental health service - known as Curt for short - has been nominated for a Scottish Health Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small Scottish mental health team has “saved lives” in their local area by constantly going “above and beyond” for their patients.

The urgent response team of NHS Fife’ child and adolescent mental health service - known as Curt for short - supports young people during “extraordinarily difficult times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has now been nominated for a Scottish Health Award, in partnership with The Scotsman, the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland.

The NHS Fife CURT team

Michelle Walker, the team leader at Curt, said: “Our team goes above and beyond on a daily basis to provide the best possible service to young people and their families.

“Not only are they committed to supporting young people during extraordinarily difficult times of their lives, they also support the network around the young person to contain others' anxieties in order for those around the young person to be able to provide the support required.

“Curt is a small team which manages complex and unpredictable cases in the community whilst providing an urgent response to general hospitals in the locality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We respond to all kinds of urgent presentations of young people,” Ms Walker added, “predominantly young people that are actively suicidal, that attempted suicide, or that are presenting with quite significant self harm.

Curt team leader Michelle Walker

“We’re the team within CAMHS that manages the highest risk kids in Fife through their mental health.”

Ms Walker said she would “absolutely agree” that Curt has saved the lives of young people in Fife.

“We have had young people that have been actively suicidal, with plans, and that need immediate input, and that's what we respond to,” Ms Walker added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team faces incredible challenges due to the nature of their work, but takes seriously the wellbeing of their colleagues.

“We're really invested in young people and their families,” Ms Walker said.

“It is difficult, when you're hearing quite traumatic stories every single day, but that's part of our role.

“While it is difficult, we have a fantastic team, and a fantastic team ethos, and we really value the emotional wellbeing of the team. and they take it really serious as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It‘s actually one of the biggest things within the team that makes the team so successful, everybody is so supportive of each other.”

Regardless of the challenges Curt face regularly, due there being a high demand with minimal staffing, the team always provides the “highest of standard” of care.

Curt clinicians regularly work past their contracted hours to ensure that all young people in Fife are assessed, contained and safe.

Lee Cowie, interim senior manager of mental health services at NHS Fife, said: "All of the staff who work for our Curt team are delighted to be nominated for such a prestigious award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team sits within our CAMHS service and offers rapid assessment and intensive short term support to young people who have a higher risk of self harm or suicidal behaviour.