The 26 leading GP surgeries in Scotland where patients are most satisfied with their doctor

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 6th May 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 10:43 BST

Some had flawless patient scores ⭐

Summer is finally on the horizon, after a challenging winter for the Scottish healthcare system.

A “quad-demic” of respiratory illnesses such as flu, cold and RSV saw a surge in demand for services over the winter months, putting pressure on health services.

Despite this, many people are still satisfied with the care they receive from their GP surgery, the results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 asked people across the country to share what they think about their local GP practice.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2023/24 survey, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires were sent out in October and November 2023 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Scotland. Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as positive - with five having flawless scores.

There were 100 responses from patients at Glenluce Surgery in Wigtownshire, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

1. Glenluce Surgery - Wigtownshire

There were 100 responses from patients at Glenluce Surgery in Wigtownshire, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps

There were 90 responses from patients at Braemar Health Centre in Braemar, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

2. Braemar Health Centre - Braemar

There were 90 responses from patients at Braemar Health Centre in Braemar, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps

There were 107 responses from patients at Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew in Glasgow, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

3. Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew, Glasgow

There were 107 responses from patients at Drs McAlpine, Walker & Pettigrew in Glasgow, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps

There were 109 responses from patients at Dunbeath Surgery in Caithness, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

4. Dunbeath Surgery - Caithness

There were 109 responses from patients at Dunbeath Surgery in Caithness, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps

