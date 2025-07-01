Mixing certain medications with ibuprofen can be dangerous 💊

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up

Ibuprofen is a common over-the-counter medication taken across the UK.

However, there are some medications that when taken with ibuprofen can have serious consequences.

A leading pharmacist is warning patients to be aware of the dangers caused by mixing certain medications with ibuprofen.

Well Pharmacy’s deputy superintendent pharmacist George Sandhu urges all patients to ensure they read their medication and consult with medical professionals to stay safe when taking their medicine.

He said: “NSAIDs such as ibuprofen have become very efficient at aiding a variety of symptoms including reducing pain and treating fevers. While this has helped many patients, it is very important that patients who are being treated for a variety of other issues don’t just take ibuprofen.

“It can be tempting if suffering from a sore head or a bad cold however it isn’t worth the risk of causing severe side effects with other medications.

“Many medications mixed with ibuprofen can lead to severe medical emergencies so please always read the label to ensure the best knowledge of your medications.

“That’s why I’d always urge patients to ensure they are open and upfront with pharmacists about what medication they are taking to ensure that they can then be given the best result possible.”

Mixing some medications with ibuprofen can have dangerous consequences. | Matthew Ashmore - stock.adobe.com

What is ibuprofen?

Ibuprofen, which is classified as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), is used to relieve pain, help with fevers and reduce inflammation. The NSAID group of drugs works by blocking enzymes responsible for producing prostaglandins, the chemicals which contribute to pain.

What medications can you not take with ibuprofen?

If you take other medications, it’s important to make sure it’s safe to take them alongside ibuprofen as the last thing you want is to end up feeling more unwell. If you are unsure at any time about mixing medications with ibuprofen, you can discuss your medications with your pharmacist who can offer expert advice.

These are the five medications you should avoid mixing with ibuprofen:

Blood thinners

Blood thinners such as warfarin are given to patients who have been suffering from blood clots to allow for blood to pass through the body with less risk of another clot occurring.

However, while blood thinners are able to help with the issue of blood clots, they are not compatible with ibuprofen. When ibuprofen is taken alongside blood thinners it increases a risk of bleeding and so ibuprofen should be avoided.

Antidepressants

Antidepressants are medications given to try and offer help with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. Many people prescribed these drugs are given a course of at least six months so may during that time feel they need to use ibuprofen.

However, this must be avoided as when taken with antidepressants, it can potentially increase the risk of side effects.

Side effects of antidepressants can include indigestion, stomach ache, diarrhoea, constipation and problems peeing. There could also be further side effects including heart rhythm problems such as palpitations or a fast heartbeat.

Your sex drive can also be affected and it is advised that people on antidepressants might also find it difficult to orgasm or maintain an erection.

Another medical risk that might occur is the increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding when antidepressants are mixed with ibuprofen.

High blood pressure medication

Patients who are being treated for high blood pressure should be particularly aware of not taking ibuprofen as it can cause their medication to stop working. Prescriptions given to patients including beta-blockers - a tablet which slows down heart rate by blocking adrenaline - can often become ineffective.

The reason for this is that patients who take ibuprofen could see their blood pressure increase - a common side effect with NSAIDs.

It is recommended to try and keep ibuprofen to a minimum when using high blood pressure medications to ensure that the medication can work as effectively as possible.

Steroids

Patients currently taking medications including steroids should be aware of the dangers posed by mixing them with ibuprofen.

Ibuprofen must be avoided if you have been prescribed corticosteroids including prednisolone and dexamethasone. The mixture of the two medications can lead to severe stomach issues including an irritation of the gastric lining.

Further stomach problems which could arise from mixing these two medications together include gastric bleeding and stomach ulcers.

It is advised that patients always read the label and contact a medical professional before mixing any medications which could lead to serious medical issues.

Methotrexate

Methotrexate is used to treat a variety of autoimmune conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn’s Disease. The prescription-only medication is an immunosuppressant, which works by slowing down the body’s immune system and can also help to reduce swelling.

The medicine can be given as tablets, a liquid which is swallowed or inside pre-filled syringes which are then injected into the patient. However, for patients who are using methotrexate for any of their medical issues, they should avoid using ibuprofen or any other NSAID.

The reason for this is that the mixture of both ibuprofen and methotrexate could lead to the medication being affected and not properly treating the condition. While some side effects of using methotrexate might lead to headaches, it is recommended that patients use paracetamol rather than ibuprofen.