It is also pioneering a sophisticated national database that synchronises every 60 seconds with the live dispatch systems of the UK’s ambulance services. This allows ambulance services to direct bystanders to the closest defibrillator in an emergency.

With 167 defibrillators in Tesco stores across Scotland registered and more than 2,000 others across the UK, it is the biggest single addition of defibrillators to the database so far.

A defibrillator can mean the difference between life and death for someone suffering cardiac arrest

Every year in the UK there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, survived by fewer than one in ten people .

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco are registering all their defibrillators on The Circuit – this could help save lives in the years to come. By ensuring defibrillators are visible to ambulance services in the ultimate medical emergency, Tesco is providing an invaluable service to communities across the UK.”