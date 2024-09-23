New research has revealed a big jump in the number of people in the Edinburgh area making online searches for tattoo removal queries.

The Devonshire Clinic analysed search engine data to reveal how many times terms like ‘Tattoo Removal’ were searched in 2020 and 2024.

And the findings show that plenty of people seem to be regretting their decision to get themselves inked!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data revealed Inverness saw the biggest percentage increase of 77.61%. In 2020, the terms were only searched an average of 670 times a month, but it has now shot up to an average of 1,190 times a month.

A beautician uses a laser device to remove an unwanted tattoo

Edinburgh saw the second largest rise at 59.34%, followed by Dunfermline, Stirling and Aberdeen with 46.25%, 42.31% and 40.71% respectively.

Perth, Glasgow and Dundee bring up the rear with 39.24%, 22.91%, and 16.54%.

Dr Conal Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic, who conducted the research, said: “the rise in searches shows a growing trend in people reconsidering their past choices.

“What was once seen as a permanent decision is now being reconsidered, as people look to align their current selves with their past decisions.

“The shift shows the evolving relationship between identity and body art and highlights a broader movement towards change, renewal, and personal transformation.”

When it came to the to sheer number of searches in 2024, Glasgow came first with 4,400, followed by Edinburgh with 4,340.