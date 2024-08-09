Tackling workplace dementia the focus of UWS-led £1.2 million project

University of the West of Scotland (UWS) researchers have secured a grant of £1.2 million to lead a national project tackling dementia in the workplace.

The "Working with Dementia (WWD) Network Plus" project aims to change understanding of how dementia affects employment and drive positive change for those affected.

The Network Plus, led by Professor Louise Ritchie from UWS, will establish a unique research network which will bring together academics from Lancaster University, Northumbria University, Edinburgh Napier and University of Warwick with people living with dementia, and stakeholders like policymakers and employers.

Professor Ritchie said: “Dementia is increasingly a workplace issue, impacting not just people with a diagnosis of dementia but also their families, colleagues and employers more generally.

(L-R) Professor Louise Ritchie and Dr Laura Lebec, Network Plus Manager

"Working with Dementia Network Plus will address the social and financial inequalities associated with dementia and develop evidence-based solutions to support continued employment or alternatives for those affected."

The interdisciplinary initiative will address critical challenges faced by employees and employers, fostering a more inclusive and supportive work environment for those living with, and caring for people with dementia. By leveraging the expertise of multiple universities, the network seeks to drive innovative solutions, enhance workplace policies, and improve the quality of life for those affected by dementia.

The Dementia Network Plus initiative is a strategic investment by the Economic Social Research Council (ESRC), the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), and Alzheimer’s Society.

The project boasts several key features. A dedicated "WWD Academy" will underpin the core development activities of the Network, offering training and career development for researchers, while a "Seedcorn Fund" will fund and support innovative research projects. Additionally, an "Innovation Fund" empowers non-academic stakeholders to develop practical solutions based on research findings.

With inclusivity at the core of the initiative, a "Lived Experience Panel" will ensure the voices of those with dementia are heard throughout the research process.

Professor Ritchie added: "Having people with dementia at the forefront of research that directly impacts their lives is crucial. This project gives those with dementia a platform to share experiences and work alongside researchers to develop solutions that make a real difference."

This project has the potential to significantly improve the lives of people affected by dementia. By fostering collaboration and driving research, Working with Dementia Network Plus paves the way for a more inclusive and supportive work environment for all.

Margaret McCallion, a member of the Scottish Dementia Working Group and co-researcher on the grant, expressed her excitement about the funding.

She said: “I am delighted that the new research grant for the dementia and work initiative with UWS has been approved. This funding will help address the challenges that people with dementia have in the workplace and allow us to show that we can continue to work after a diagnosis of dementia.”

Julie Edgar, Dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences at UWS, said: “This funding is a game-changer for people living with dementia and their families. This collaborative approach will ensure the research aligns with real-world experiences and leads to practical solutions.

“It allows us to create a supportive and inclusive work environment, ensuring that individuals can continue to contribute meaningfully to society.

“By addressing the unique challenges they face, we can reduce social and financial inequalities and significantly enhance their quality of life."