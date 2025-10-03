Swinney ‘thinking warmly’ of late MSP Christina McKelvie at Wear It Pink event

Campaign has raised more than £43 million to fund research into breast cancer since it began in 2001

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney said he was “thinking warmly” of the late MSP Christina McKelvie as he took part in an event to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Mr Swinney said Ms McKelvie, a Scottish Government minister who died in March after battling the disease, had been an “absolute champion” of the Wear It Pink campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stepped down from her ministerial duties last year after it was confirmed she had secondary breast cancer – when the disease spreads to other parts of the body.

First Minister John Swinney for Wear It Pink day, organised by Breast Cancer Now, at the Scottish Parliament | Lesley Martin/PA Wire

She had been a strong supporter of the Wear It Pink campaign organised by charity Breast Cancer Now, which is now in its 24th year.

Since the campaign began in 2001, it has raised more than £43 million to fund research into the disease.

READ MORE: SNP to release hundreds more prisoners early as inmate population reaches critical level

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Wear It Pink campaign aims to raise awareness of secondary – or metastatic – breast cancer.

Two women who have the condition, Jen Hardy and Alison Tait, were at Holyrood on Thursday ahead of the main Wear It Pink event on October 24 to tell MSPs about their experience.

MSP's alongside campaigners for Wear It Pink day, organised by Breast Cancer Now, at the Scottish Parliament | Lesley Martin/PA Wire

First Minister Mr Swinney said of Ms McKelvie: “She was an absolute champion of the Wear It Pink campaign.

“She brought fun and vitality to that campaign, as to everything else that she brought to Parliament, and as we all become involved in Wear It Pink today, we’ll be reflecting and thinking very warmly of a colleague that we lost and who we dearly loved and we dearly miss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said Ms McKelvie’s death made this year’s event “especially poignant”.

She said: “We’re so grateful to MSPs from across Scotland for supporting our Wear It Pink event.

“Together, we must continue to raise awareness and improve support for people affected by breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s Wear It Pink feels especially poignant as we remember Christina McKelvie MSP, who championed secondary breast cancer patients and the need for them to be counted.

“Now, we urgently need to collect more data on those living with incurable secondary breast cancer in Scotland to make sure that everyone affected gets the care, treatment and support they deserve.”