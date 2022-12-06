News you can trust since 1817
Strep A infections continue to rise in Scotland, following deaths in rest of UK

Strep A infections have continued to rise in Scotland, including eight serious infections in children under ten years old.

By Joseph Anderson
4 minutes ago
According to Public Health Scotland (PHS), infections caused by Group A streptococcus (GAS) have been increasing in Scotland since the start of October.

Whilst GAS infections, which commonly present as scarlet fever, are common, the more serious Invasive Group A Streptococcal (IGAS) infections are rare.

PHS has received reports of eight IGAS cases in children under ten years old since the beginning of October.

School children during class at a primary school, as preventative antibiotics could be given to children at schools affected by Strep A infections, the UK schools minister has confirmed. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
There have been no reported deaths in this age group in Scotland this season. However, at least nine children have died due to strep A complications in the wider UK since September.

A pupil at Morelands primary school in Waterlooville, Hampshire, became the eighth child known to have died with the invasive form of strep A. On Tuesday it was reported a ninth child had died in Northern Ireland.

Dr Jim McMenamin, head of health protection (Infection Services) at PHS, said: “While we are seeing increased incidence of Group A strep infections at this time, complications are rare. We would encourage parents and care-givers to ensure children practise good hand and respiratory hygiene to help reduce the spread of common infections like this.

“If your child is showing signs of scarlet fever, please seek advice from a health professional as most cases respond promptly to early treatment with antibiotics.”

The UK Government is considering distributing antibiotics to primary schools as a preventative measure.

Nick Markham, an under-secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care, told the House of Lords on Monday: “We have given instructions to doctors that where necessary, they should be pro-actively prescribing penicillin as the best line of defence on this, and also where there is a spread in primary schools, which we know is the primary vector for this, whether they should be working with local health protection teams, and sometimes actually look at the use of antibiotics on a prophylactic basis.”

