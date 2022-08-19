Specsavers launch glasses and contact lens recycling initiative
Specsavers in Peterhead is offering customers the chance to recycle their glasses and contact lenses in-store for free.
The new initiative comes after the high-street opticians teamed up with recycling experts MYgroup to install recycling collection boxes at Specsavers stores up and down the country.
Customers at Specsavers Peterhead will be able to drop off both metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contacts lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles.
Once the collections bins are full, the items will be shipped off to MYgroup recycling plant.
The glasses and contact lenses will be given a second lease of life and repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture, home and garden accessories, including benches and play park equipment.
Niamh Shaw-Moir, ophthalmic director at the Peterhead store, says: “At Specsavers we are striving to improve what we do to protect the planet.
"So we are pleased to be offering customers the chance to recycle a range of eyewear products.
“We know from customer feedback that people want to be able to recycle eyecare products, so we are really pleased to be able to meet our customers needs in this important way.
‘Sustainability is at the core of our plan for the future and by offering this service we’re making it easier than ever for customers to play their part.”