SNP ministers have been urged to ensure doctors can access medical records amid a key NHS IT company going into administration.

The union representing medical professionals in Scotland has called in SNP ministers to ensure the collapse of a key IT firm does not stop doctors obtaining “access to medical records”.

In Practice Systems Limited (INPS), a major provider of IT software for Scottish GP practices has entered administration due to "financial difficulties". INPS supplies the Vision clinical IT system used by the majority of GP practices in Scotland.

GPs have raised concerns over potentially access patient records (Picture: Anthony Devlin) | PA

NHS National Services Scotland, the body responsible for procurement for the NHS in Scotland, has set up an incident response team.

The First Minister has insisted there is currently no impact on patient care or medical records but concerns have been raised about doctors being able to access data if the company stops operating.

The chairman of the British Medical Association’s (BMA’s) GP committees, Dr Iain Morrison, has called on SNP ministers to ensure that contingency plans are in place in the event of INPS ceases operation - particularly around allowing medical records to be accessed.

He said: "We are extremely concerned about the news of INPS going into administration.

“We have sought assurances from the Scottish Government that contingency for this is in place, including the safeguarding of access to medical records and to have an ongoing workable IT system if the company ceases altogether.

“Our thoughts are also with the staff affected, particularly at this time of year."

First Minister John Swinney has moved to reassure patients that “there is currently no impact on patient care or the availability of IT systems for GPs” as a result of INPS going into administration.

First Minister John Swinney. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

He added: “Scottish Government officials are liaising with NHS National Services Scotland, which holds the national framework contract with INPS on behalf of NHS Scotland, and with the INPS administrators.

“NSS has established an incident management team and contingency planning is under way.

“The Royal College of General Practitioners, the British Medical Association, GP practices and health boards in Scotland have been fully apprised of the situation. Officials have also engaged with counterparts across the four nations.”

But Scottish Conservative health spokesperson, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, has said that “the Scottish Government has not invested well in GP IT infrastructure”.

He added: “Hardware is out of date and we are using legacy software without support from software companies.

“Our systems in our Scottish GP surgeries were often designed for the English market and have been downgraded and shoehorned into our surgeries.”

Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane

Dr Gulhane added: “The First Minister said that there are currently no issues, but INPS supplies Vision, which is one of our most vital systems.

“The situation is a disaster in waiting or in the making, as it will potentially leave GPs unable to safely see patients. A GP in Orkney wrote to us with that exact concern.”

Mr Swinney said there was “technical capability in our GP practices already”, adding that Health Secretary Neil Gray “will be actively engaged to ensure that our officials are doing everything that they can to support continued provision of that activity”.

Concerns have also been raised about the pressures on the NHS by a surge in flu cases which has resulted in those infected with the virus almost doubling for the fourth week in a row.

Public Health Scotland said the levels of infection are not unusual for this time of year, but figures show the number of people seeing a GP for flu-like symptoms “steeply” increased from December 9 to December 15.

Emergency hospital admissions related to flu increased by 82 per cent from 372 to 677.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chairman of BMA Scotland, said: “Every winter brings inevitable additional pressures which are often difficult to predict and result in increased demand from patients, such as higher incidences of seasonal illnesses like flu and noroviruses, the impact of bad weather, and challenges such as Covid.

“We’ve already seen examples of the NHS coming under severe strain even though it is still relatively early in winter, with NHS Grampian having to declare a critical incident at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and reports of doctors warning that conditions in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow were “grossly unsafe”.

He added: “This is sounding the alarm loud and clear that the NHS is struggling to cope. Of course we would encourage people to get vaccinated if at all possible as the pressures caused by illnesses like flu are clearly having a significant impact on the service.

“But equally we also need a clear long term vision for the NHS which means our health service can be put on a sustainable footing, and recover from the constant year round crisis it is currently in.”

Earlier this month a review by spending watchdog Audit Scotland said “difficult decision” may need to be made about whether some services can continue to be provided by the NHS.

It said a clear plan was lacking - and that fundamental change in how NHS services are provided is "urgently needed" to cope with growing demand.

The report found that, despite increased spending and staffing, Scotland is seeing fewer patients than before the Covid pandemic.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said the government did have a plan, which aimed to shift the focus towards preventative care.

If passed by MSPs, the Scottish Government’s Budget will provide an extra £100 million to create the extra capacity for Hospital at Home which aims to provide hospital-level care without patients having to be admitted.