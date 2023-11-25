New figures show that 12 of Scotland’s 14 health boards have failed to meet their smoking cessation targets, leaving Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton to accuse the Scottish Government of yet again “failing to meet its own targets”

The Scottish Government has been accused of yet again “failing to meet its own targets”, as it was revealed just two of Scotland’s 14 health boards have hit their smoking cessation goals.

The Scottish Government’s target was for NHS smoking cessation services to achieve 7,026 successful quits in the most deprived areas in 2022/23. However, new figures show there were just 4,877 quits last year. Only two of 14 health boards have met or exceeded their target for helping people to quit smoking.

Figures from Public Health Scotland reveal that in 2022/23, NHS Scotland achieved 69 per cent (4,877 quits out of 7,026) towards the required annual Local Delivery Plan (LDP) standard.

Only Western Isles (140 per cent) and Dumfries & Galloway (144.7 per cent) have met their individual targets. The worst performing health boards were Shetland (36.8 per cent), Lothian (42.2 per cent) and Grampian (52.1 per cent).

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “This is yet another area where the SNP/Green Government is completely failing to meet its own targets. Smoking claims the lives of thousands across Scotland every year, predominantly in the most deprived areas of the country. Every person that is helped to quit reduces the burden on our NHS.

“Liberal Democrats were instrumental in delivering the ban on smoking in public areas and in cars with children, but further progress is being choked off. It’s clear that this is a Government that is running out of puff. Ministers are tired and out of ideas and it is time for a change.

“The country needs a Scottish Government which will work with health boards to make vital progress in tackling smoking.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to improve health and reduce inequalities and our goal is a tobacco-free generation of Scots by 2034. A range of world-leading tobacco control measures have been introduced in Scotland, which are steadily reducing the proportion of people smoking,

“While smoking rates have dropped and fewer people are starting to smoke, the pandemic saw a decline in the number of people quitting.

“We have carefully considered the recommendations in a recent rapid review of smoking cessation services, and the conclusions informed our refreshed Tobacco and Vaping Framework, which we published this week.

“We will consider a range of interventions, including improved support for people who want to quit and continue to work with NHS cessation co-ordinators and pharmacy colleagues to remobilise these services and ensure we’re reaching those who are in most need of support to quit.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has meanwhile said he plans to continue with his effective ban on smoking in the younger generation, Downing Street has said.

It follows reports New Zealand’s new coalition government intends to revoke legislation passed by the previous liberal administration designed to make the country a smoke-free nation.