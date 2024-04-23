The UK’s smoking ban raises two important issues for those wishing for a similar ban in Scotland – should a government have the right to take away dangerous pleasures?

The smoking ban is illiberal, by definition. The UK government is essentially making a decision for individuals it believes lack the capacity to make the decision for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As The Scotsman’s health correspondent, I know all too well the perils of smoking. The heart disease, the strokes and the painful, undignified deaths from lung cancer, which can be a consequence of smoking tobacco, are easily preventable. Just don’t smoke.

'Should governments ban dangerous pleasures?', asks The Scotsman's Joseph Anderson. Photo: Adobe

The same can be said for many of the things human beings find enjoyable. Fatty foods lead to blocked arteries, alcohol leads to liver disease and sex can lead to all manner of terrible diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

There are, of course, exceptions and contradictions, such is the nature of law-making. Cannabis, for example, has very minor harms compared to its legal cousins alcohol and tobacco, something much of the western world is finally waking up to.

At the other end of the scale, drugs such as heroin and cocaine are illegal due to their all-consuming nature. Many people find a happy balance with alcohol, but few, if any, can take harder drugs without consequence, including the increasing number of Scots who use cocaine as a weekend indulgence and are fast developing life-changing habits.

Therefore, asking which drugs should be illegal is similar to asking which animals it is OK to eat. Some will say none, others will say all, while the majority draw the line somewhere in the middle. The same is true with addictive substances.

If the majority of people can have a ‘healthy’ relationship with a substance, be it alcohol, takeaways, or even dopamine produced by playing video games, then it ought to be up to each individual whether they partake.