A quarter of people in the UK suffer from hay fever, with symptoms tending to be worst in May when the air can be thick with pollen.

Hay fever sufferers can often feel the effects worsen at night, this is because in the day, hot air rises and carries pollen within.

When the air cools, pollen falls back down and onto surfaces that you may come into contact with that cause trigger hay fever symptoms.

To tackle the sneezing and snoring caused by the debilitating allergy the sleep experts at Happy Beds has teamed up with Katherine Hall, a psychologist in sleep from Somnus Therapy, to provide tips on managing allergies and stopping snoring.

Here’s what she had to say.

Use an air purifier

At night, dust, pollen, and other pollutants remain in the air. Using an air purifier at night can minimise the impact of allergies, especially in the spring and summer months.

May is one of the worst months of the year for hay fever sufferers.

Keep pets out of the bedroom

Pets may not seem like something you’d commonly link to snoring issues, however there is a link there. Snoring may result from allergies and can be caused by flakes of skin that pets

shed, something which worsens respiratory problems. It’s recommended that pet owners try keep their fur babies out of the bedroom.

Dust furniture and vacuum regularly

Keeping on top of cleaning in your bedroom will help to keep allergies at bay, with carpets, bedding and dust on surfaces contributing to snoring, sneezing and other reactions to air pollutants.

Repeat your vowels out loud

Anti-snoring throat exercises are a great way to strengthen the muscles in your throat and stop them from vibrating as you sleep – the cause of snoring. A few times a day

spend a few minutes repeating each of the vowels (a-e-i-o-u) out loud and over time you’ll strengthen those all-important muscles.

Sleep with your head slightly raised

Pollen allergies can cause your nasal passages to become inflamed and swollen, making it hard for you to breathe through your nose, so people are more likely to snore. By sleeping with an elevated head, it can decrease the amount of nasal congestion that can be caused by allergies. Use an extra pillow to keep yourself propped up for a comfy night’s sleep.

Take a hot shower before bed

In many cases, snoring is caused by allergens irritating the nasal passages and causing them to narrow. Have a hot shower before bed and the steam will help to moisten those

nasal passages and help you breathe better during the night, in turn, this should ease any snoring problems.

Eat earlier

If you go to bed on a full stomach, extra pressure is exerted on your chest and lungs, which can in turn lead to snoring. Try to eat your evening meal at least four hours

before you go to bed, this way it’s well on the way to being digested by the time you go to sleep, and this extra pressure is relieved from your body.

Do mouth workouts

Much like the earlier tip, this tip is designed to help exercise the muscles in your mouth that control snoring. One way to do this is to slide the tip of your tongue backwards along the roof of your mouth as far back as it will go, or alternatively, just press your tongue to the roof of your mouth and push.