Searches for August hay fever increase by +5,500% as ragweed season starts
Over the past 30 days, we've seen a 5,500% increase in Google searches for 'hayfever august uk', and there's more to come. We're now in Ragweed pollen season, which typically affects 20% of Brits and peaks from the end of August to October. Ragweed is growing rapidly in the UK, and is especially troublesome: just one plant can produce up to 1 billion grains of this fine, powdery allergen, and its one of the most common triggers of severe hay fever symptoms.
Ian Budd, hay fever expert and Prescribing Pharmacist at Chemist4U, has shared his top hacks for how hay fever sufferers can combat their symptoms over this years' prolonged pollen season:
- Make sure you're protecting your nose and ears: Wear wraparound sunglasses to shield your eyes from pollen and consider using hay fever relief wipes to remove and trap pollen from your face.
- Time going outside wisely: Pollen levels are usually highest in the early morning or late evening. If you can, try and limit your time outdoors during these periods, especially on windy or dry days when pollen disperses more easily.
- Create a safe indoor environment: If you find that you're struggling a lot at home, consider using an air purifier with a HEPA filter to reduce allergens indoors. Make sure to keep windows closed during high pollen hours and consider drying any washing indoors to avoid pollen sticking to fabric.
- Shower and get changed: After spending time outside, try and shower and get changed into fresh clothes to remove pollen from your hair, skin and clothes. This will then prevent allergens from spreading inside your home.
- Medicate proactively: Make sure to get ahead of your symptoms and take antihistamines or use nasal sprays as advised by your pharmacist. Starting these treatments as early as possible can help reduce the severity of symptoms before they fully develop. If your symptoms persist despite taking these treatments, seek professional advice to explore additional treatments.
- Avoid drying your washing outside: Pollen can easily stick to your clothes and exacerbate your symptoms when you bring it indoors, potentially causing sneezing, itchy eyes, and a runny nose.