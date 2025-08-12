Searches for August hay fever increase by +5,500% as ragweed season starts

Over the past 30 days, we've seen a 5,500% increase in Google searches for 'hayfever august uk', and there's more to come. We're now in Ragweed pollen season, which typically affects 20% of Brits and peaks from the end of August to October. Ragweed is growing rapidly in the UK, and is especially troublesome: just one plant can produce up to 1 billion grains of this fine, powdery allergen, and its one of the most common triggers of severe hay fever symptoms.

Ian Budd, hay fever expert and Prescribing Pharmacist at Chemist4U, has shared his top hacks for how hay fever sufferers can combat their symptoms over this years' prolonged pollen season: