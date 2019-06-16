Scottish mum gives birth to healthy baby after 'ignoring medical advice to terminate pregnancy'

A mum who ignored repeated medical advice to terminate her pregnancy was stunned - when she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Lauren Webster, 21, had suffered two miscarriages previously and was asked by medics repeatedly if she wanted to abort her latest pregnancy.

But she said had a "gut feeling" that her baby would survive even after scans identified he had a major bladder blockage.

The young mum said she left medics "gobsmacked" when her baby boy arrived without any problems - despite being told the chances of him making it were low.

Lauren said doctors were amazed that the bladder problem had corrected itself and another serious condition it was thought the baby had was later ruled out by specialists.

Little Ollie arrived six weeks early on May 23, weighing 5lb 14oz and spent a week in neonatal intensive care.

And apart from requiring an operation to remove a hernia and a mobility problem with his feet, the first-time mum said he is doing well.

Lauren, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, said: "When I found out I was pregnant, I was very scared because of what had happened before.

"But I just had a gut feeling that this was my time.

"Everything they told me turned out not to have happened.

"I just think everyone should read my story and never give up hope."

The single mum was devastated when a doctor at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, Glasgow, told her that a problem had been identified after her 13-week scan.

She added: "I was scared when I found out I was pregnant with Ollie.

"I just thought, this is going to happen again.

"Because I had had two miscarriages previously, I got two early scans but there was a heartbeat so they weren't concerned.

"But when I went for my 13-week scan, the doctor told me he had a bladder obstruction.

"She asked me if I wanted to terminate, saying there was a low chance he would survive.

"She said she was just going to keep an eye on the pregnancy because I said that I didn't want to terminate but I couldn't do it.

"I knew if I did, I might be saying, 'what if'...."

Doctors agreed to closely monitor the pregnancy and Lauren was given weekly scans.

She said: "Every week she was asking me if I wanted to terminate.

"She said she had to ask me.

"It was around Christmas time and I was feeling very down.

"I said to her 'don't ask me that again because I'm keeping it.' "By 18 weeks she had noticed that the bladder had repaired itself."

However, doctors then noticed her unborn baby was unable to open his fists and said he might be suffering from Edwards Syndrome, a genetic disorder which leads to the majority of infants dying in the womb.

Lauren said: "She asked me again if I wanted to terminate, saying he wouldn't survive beyond four if it was Edwards syndrome."

Lauren was referred to the fetal medicine unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where they were able to rule out the serious condition.

She added: "After that, the doctor was shocked about how perfect he turned out in the scans.

"I went into labour early and had to get an emergency caesarean because his heart rate was going up and down.

"Ollie was in the special care unit for a week but he came out absolutely fine.

"He was a good weight, he was 5lb 14oz. He's a big boy.

"He's got a condition called talipes which means his feet are a bit turned and he had to undergo a minor hernia op but apart from that is healthy.

"He sleeps good and is feeding well, he's great.

"If someone else was to go through that experience, I wouldn't want them to terminate because you don't know what's going to happen."

A spokeswoman for NHSGGC said: "As a result of routine antenatal tests we occasionally identify babies that have significant problems of concern.

"Routine procedure is to offer these patients further investigations and outline all treatment options, which include procedures which might risk miscarriage or the option of termination of pregnancy.

"Patients who are referred for further specialist opinions will be offered any additional investigations at subsequent appointments.

"Counselling at this point will also involve discussing with the patient various options and this includes termination of pregnancy if a specific treatment is not available.

"These cases are always difficult.

"We cannot comment on individual cases but we would be happy to meet with Ms Webster to discuss any aspects of her antenatal care."