Scottish health board forks out £58,000 after losing patients false teeth and glasses

NHS Lothian has paid out over £58,000 in compensation to patients in the last three years for items that have been either lost or stolen.

The amount includes £12,823 for hearing aids, £1,926 for dentures and a further £1,208 for clothes that have gone missing in the period 2018/19.

There have been 210 incidents since 2016 according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Scottish Conservatives.

The Tories are now proposing the trial of the Red Bag Scheme which has already proved to be a success in NHS Boards in England, including for care home patients in North Devon.

The Red Bag Scheme is an initiative where patients, who are admitted to hospital from a care home, are given a red bag when they arrive at hospital - which they keep with them and use to store their possessions.

The purpose of the red bag, which they keep with them, is to keep all of their possessions together.

This bag travels with the resident and ensures that the hospital staff and resident have everything they need, making the handover smoother between care home, ambulance and hospital.

The scheme is aimed at improving efficiency and was first tried three years ago by care homes in Sutton in South West London.

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative Lothian MSP, said: “For many of the most vulnerable people visiting acute hospitals can be a stressful situation especially for older patients and people who have ended up hospitalised when care packages have failed. Sadly in many cases this can result in the loss of hearing aids, glasses, and medications.

“That is why Scottish Conservatives are calling for the roll out of a red bag scheme in Scotland to help address this issue.

“It’s a small change but has the potential to make a huge difference and save money and stress for individuals and families.”