Scottish health board fined £200,000 after Glasgow hospital suicide

Anne Clelland was found unconscious in the ensuite toilet of her room in Glasgow' s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on May 18, 2015.

The 49 year-old, who had a history of self-harm, was admitted following an overdose.

She was due to be moved to a psychiatric hospital three days before her death, but this did not take place because of a "failure of communication".

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) had earlier this week pled guilty to breaching health and safety at work legislation in connection with the incident.

Sentencing on Friday, Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull said Anne's family had been "devastated by her death".

He said: "In this particular case, the harm caused could not have been greater – as a consequence of the board’s admitted failure Anne Clelland lost her life.

"The offence was committed through an omission which a person exercising reasonable care would not have committed."

The sheriff reduced the fine from £300,000 due to the NHSGCC guilty plea.

The previous hearing was told Anne was admitted to Ward 5A at the hospital after overdosing on May 7.

A specialist met with Ann on May 11 and 12, with a plan put in place for her to be transferred to the city's Leverndale Hospital once she was medically fit.