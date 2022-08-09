Is your GP surgery on the list? Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Scottish GP patient survey 2022: The 10 best rated doctor’s surgeries in Scotland

Results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has nosedived considerably across Scotland.

By Graham Falk
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 2:19 pm

The official Government study also revealed which GP surgeries were ranked as the best and worst rated across Scotland..

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

From the responses, a total of 67% said they had an ‘overall positive’ experience with their GP practice, although that was down 12% on the previous survey 2019/20.

Slight improvement recorded in A&E waiting times

Scots suffer delays to mental health treatment of more than 1,000 days

A reported 130,000 people are registered with a GP practices in Scotland, meaning the response rate to 2021/22’s survey was 24%.

Questionnaire’s were issue across the nation in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Scotland, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

1. Greenlaw.jpg

At Greenlaw Surgery in the Scottish Borders, 100% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

Photo: Greenlaw Surgery

Photo Sales

2. Shebburn Surgery

At Shebburn Surgery in Dumfries and Galloway, 100% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive from a total of 117 people.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Braemar Health Clinic

At Braemar Health Clinic in Braemar, 100% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Dunbeath Surgery

At Dunbeath Surgery in Caithness, 100% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Scottish GovernmentGovernmentPractices
Next Page
Page 1 of 3