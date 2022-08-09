The official Government study also revealed which GP surgeries were ranked as the best and worst rated across Scotland..

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

From the responses, a total of 67% said they had an ‘overall positive’ experience with their GP practice, although that was down 12% on the previous survey 2019/20.

A reported 130,000 people are registered with a GP practices in Scotland, meaning the response rate to 2021/22’s survey was 24%.

Questionnaire’s were issue across the nation in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Scotland, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

At Greenlaw Surgery in the Scottish Borders, 100% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

At Shebburn Surgery in Dumfries and Galloway, 100% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive from a total of 117 people.

At Braemar Health Clinic in Braemar, 100% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

At Dunbeath Surgery in Caithness, 100% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.