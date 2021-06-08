Scottish Government will withdraw permission for Euros fan zone over Covid if needed, says Humza Yousaf

The situation is being closely monitored, he told MSPs on Tuesday, ahead of the beginning of the even in Glasgow on Friday.

Up to 6,000 fans a day will be allowed to gather in an outdoor fan zone at Glasgow Green during the month of games.

The Scottish Government has faced repeated calls for testing at the event, and concern from some quarters about possible spread of the virus in the city, which moved out of level three restrictions on Saturday.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf said the situation “will be continually reviewed in the run up to and of course during the tournament, taking into account the latest scientific and clinical advice and local information that we get on the ground.”

He said he “understands” concerns over the fan zones, and added that permission for these could still be revoked if deemed necessary.

"In relation to the fan zone, I understand the concerns that some have expressed, especially in light of the hard sacrifices everyone has made,” he said.

“The proposal for a fan zone is not about prioritising football over other priorities, it’s about seeking to cater in as safe a way as possible to fans who want to watch the matches.

“However I want to give an assurance that these decisions are made carefully, and with full account taken of clinical advice. In the case of the fan zone it will provide an outdoor, highly regulated space for fans to watch the tournament.

“I want to make it clear that the situation with the virus, the application of mitigations, and the actual experience of the event will be monitored on an ongoing basis.

“Any changes considered necessary will be made, up to and including withdrawing permission, should significant concerns arise.”

Prominent public health experts including Professor Linda Bauld have called for fans at the events to be tested.

However the Scottish Government has said this is “not feasible”, adding on Sunday that queues for tests may create a risk of Covid spread.

