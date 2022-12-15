Scottish Government warns antibiotics used to treat strep A are in short supply

The Scottish Government has issued a ‘supply alert notice’ for the antibiotics used to treat strep A, after a surge in cases and the deaths of at least fifteen children throughout the UK.

According to Public Health Scotland (PHS), infections caused by Group A streptococcus (GAS) have been increasing in Scotland since the beginning of October.

Whilst GAS infections, which commonly present as scarlet fever, are common, the more serious Invasive Group A Streptococcal (IGAS) infections are rare.

Now, pharmacists have been warned that the syrup versions of the antibiotics used to treat strep A in children are “temporarily in limited supply at certain wholesalers and pharmacies”.

A spokesperson for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) Scotland said: “There has been a surge in demand for supplies of antibiotics for the treatment of Group A Strep.

“Unfortunately, this means supply may be temporarily limited at certain wholesalers and pharmacies.

“Scottish Government advised on 14 December that supplies are available with manufacturers, and deliveries into wholesalers and pharmacies are being expedited. These are expected in the coming days.

“RPS Scotland understands how difficult and worrying the current situation is for patients, their families and pharmacy teams.

A variety of drugs used to treat Strep-A. Picture: Joseph Walshe/SWNS

“Pharmacy teams are currently working extremely hard to source antibiotics for patients or to advise on alternative antibiotics.

“We ask the public to please be kind to our pharmacy teams as they work hard to resolve these issues at such a busy time.”

There were 967 laboratory reports of Group A Streptococcus (GAS) in the week ending December 11, Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures show, well above the 300-480 reports per week during peaks observed in the period since 2016.

The supply alert notice states that supplies of antibiotics for the treatment of Group A Strep may be temporarily in limited supply at certain wholesalers and pharmacies.

However it says supplies are available with manufacturers, and deliveries into wholesalers and pharmacies are “being expedited and are expected in the coming days”.

Guidance has been issued to pharmacists on what antibiotics can be used if first line treatment is not available.

PHS received reports of six new cases of the more serious Invasive Group A Streptococcal infections (iGAS) between December 5 and 11 across all age groups in Scotland, with no new reports in children under 10 since last week’s report.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said “nobody is burying their heads in the sand” on the antibiotic supply issue.

She was responding to a question from Scottish Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton, who said doctors in her constituency in the south of Scotland have described the situation as “horrendous”.

Ms Sturgeon said powers over the supply of medicine are reserved to Westminster.

She continued: “We are of course aware of some localised supply problems with penicillin and amoxicillin liquid preparations due to the increase in demand across the whole of the UK.

“These types of demand shortages are not uncommon, the NHS has robust systems in place to deal with them.