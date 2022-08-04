Scottish Government confirms second abortion summit in August as anti-abortion protests continue

The summit is planned for late August, according to the Scottish Government, and aims to look at using byelaw powers to prevent patients feeling harassed by abortion vigils or protests.

This will be the second summit the Scottish Government has convened after Nicola Sturgeon hosted an abortion care summit in June.

Scotland has seen a recent rise in anti-abortion protests across the country with more protests from the group 40 Days for Life set to take place in September.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a summit on abortion care in June.

At the last summit, the First Minister said the government is considering test councils to implement 150m buffer zones to protect women from anti-abortion harassment.

The Scottish Government said they are working with CoSLA and relevant local authorities to prepare for the latest summit.

There will also be another summit later on – either at the end of this year or the start of next year – to discuss “broader” issues, including national legislation of buffer zones.

Ministers are waiting for the UK Supreme Court to rule on a Northern Irish case around buffer zones legislation to see if that clarifies the legal situation.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is planning a summit for late August.

"We are working with CoSLA and relevant local authorities to prepare for this. This meeting will focus on the potential for using byelaw powers to address issues at particular sites in order to prevent patients or staff feeling harassed or intimidated by abortion vigils or protests.

“The First Minister also proposed convening a further, broader summit on abortion rights around six months after the first abortion summit in June. This will be arranged after the Supreme Court judgement has been received in relation to the Northern Irish Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.”

Both Ms Sturgeon and women’s health minister suggested at the previous summit a test council for buffer zones could be in either Glasgow or Edinburgh, or both, given the “scale” of protests.

However, in November, legal advice sought by the council umbrella body COSLA stated that it would be “unlawful” for councils to use by-laws to implement the zones.

The Scottish Government is currently investigating whether to back a private member’s bill by Green MSP, Gillian Mackay, to introduce the zones at a national level.