Scottish Government accused of "betraying" disabled people over funding for accessible toilet facilities

A disabled Conservative MSP has accused the Scottish Government of “betraying” disabled people over funding for accessible toilet facilities.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour, who after being born with severe disabilities has spent his political career campaigning for the rights of disabled people in Scotland, is set to highlight the Scottish Government’s pledge to invest £10m in Changing Places toilets at a Scottish Parliament debate.

In September, Social Care Minister Maree Todd said she would open the fund for this by the beginning of 2025.

Ms Todd said, in response to a question from Mr Balfour: “I confirm that we will look to make the £10m fund available across the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

“We will undertake the necessary development work, alongside key stakeholders, to open the fund by the beginning of 2025.”

Mr Balfour said: “The SNP’s failure to deliver on this key pledge represents an abject betrayal of Scotland’s disabled population.

“Ministers talk a good game but – unlike the UK Government – they are all talk and no action.

“Changing Places was a commitment in the SNP’s 2021 programme for government, to allow those with profound and complex disabilities to access public spaces and fully participate in society.

“Yet more than two years on and not a single penny of that money has been distributed – despite several projects in my own region of Lothian being ready and waiting for the money.

“The new date of 2025 means we will be waiting four years for funding that is desperately needed.

“We are talking about a relatively small amount of money here in the grand scheme of the Scottish budget. We know the SNP’s economic mismanagement has produced a huge black hole in Scotland’s finances, but those with disabilities should not be made to pay for their incompetence.

“This inaction and dithering must stop. Accessible, properly-equipped toilets are a necessity not a luxury for disabled Scots – and they must be delivered now.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “We remain committed to investing £10 million in Changing Places Toilets, allowing us to increase the number of these facilities across the country and support mobile Changing Places Toilets to allow people easier access to events and outdoor venues.

“We will open the fund by the beginning of next year – in line with our commitment to do so over this parliamentary term.

“We are already seeing the benefit of our amended Scottish Building Regulations legislation requiring the provision of Changing Places Toilets in larger new buildings, with new facilities opening regularly.”

The technical requirements for installing Changing Places Toilets provisions in buildings are detailed in the Scottish Government’s Building Standards technical handbook 2020, which applies to all building warrants submitted on or after March 1 2021.