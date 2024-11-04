Scottish girl, 5, achieves ballerina dreams after being turned down 12 times due to autism

The parents claim their daughter was turned away from ballet classes on at least 12 occasions due to her additional support needs

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A girl turned down from ballet schools because of her autism has finally achieved her dream of learning to be a ballerina - and inspired a class for children like her.

Emilie-Rose Tricker, five, is non-verbal, but began to say "ballet class" after seeing an episode of Teletubbies featuring the dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilie-Rose Tricker, who has additional support needs, dances at Dance Depot in Kilwinning, run by Tracy Maguire. Picture: SWNS | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Her parents Emma and Kenny contacted numerous ballet schools to ask for accommodations for their daughter. They claim 12 schools turned her down because of her additional support needs.

But after reaching out to dance teacher Tracy Maguire at the Dance Depot in Kilwinning, the family received some good news.

Ms Maguire told the family that "everybody deserves to dance", and within a week had started a class designed for children with additional support needs.

The class became so popular they now run multiple times per week and are more structured and routine-focused to suit the children's needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilie-Rose Tricker, who has additional support needs, dances at Dance Depot in Kilwinning, run by Tracy Maguire. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

Emma said: "Emilie-Rose loves the Teletubbies and her favourite episode shows them taking a ballet class.

"She kept going back and repeatedly watching it over and over again, and she taught herself how to say 'ballet class'. She'd repeat ballet class over and over again, and when we asked her if she wanted to be a ballerina, she'd try and repeat 'ballerina'. We contacted ballet schools to explain that she's autistic, non-verbal and not toilet trained, but she's taken an interest in ballet.

"We asked if there was any chance we could bring her along to a class, but we kept getting told no for those reasons. Me and her dad offered to be there in the classes, but they said no. It was really disheartening for both me and her dad.

"There were tears shed, because we just wanted our wee girl to be able to be included in something she wanted to do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilie-Rose Tricker, who has additional support needs, dances at Dance Depot in Kilwinning, run by Tracy Maguire. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Emma described a lack of resources in Ayrshire for children with autism. She said Ms Maguire’s classes "mean absolutely everything" to their family.

"There's nothing in our community for our children - whether that's dance or any other kinds of class," Emma said.

"There's nothing for us to do - no after school activities, and hardly anything within our community that will accept our children. My husband and I are involved in a local additional support needs parents and children support group.

"We knew this dance class was needed - we knew lots of other parents looking for classes, but there was no one willing to accept these children. After talking to Tracy, within a week, a class was running on Tuesday nights. It now runs on Saturdays as well because it's so popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tracy's even had other dance schools asking to come along and observe to take pointers for their own classes.

"Tracy meets every child on their level and goes with how they're feeling - and not many people take the time to be patient and work with our children, while Tracy absolutely does. It means absolutely everything to us.

"It's hard to go to places as a parent of a child with additional support needs, because people judge you. You get terrible stares, and when people hear the words 'autism' or 'meltdown', they think the worst.

"I know that these classes mean the world to our family, because we'd be so isolated within the community without them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad