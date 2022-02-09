Scottish firefighters to be equipped with overdose drug in drive to prevent drug deaths

Scotland recorded a total of 1,339 fatalities in the latest annual statistics, confirmed last year, the highest rate of drug deaths in Europe.

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of taking her eye off the ball with the issue, with the figures forcing the resignation of drugs minister Joe Fitzpatrick last year, replaced by Angela Constance.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new trial sees the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service allow volunteers to come forward and become trained and equipped with naloxone, a nasal spray which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

A wreath depicting 1935, the number of drug overdose deaths in Scotland, is laid outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, to mark International Overdose Awareness Day in August last year.

Firefighters across the country will be given training on how best to carry and deploy the drug, as well as given guidance around the signs and symptoms of an overdose.

At a visit to Bathgate Community Fire Station, the First Minister said it was “reassuring” to know firefighters could now tackle overdoses proactively.

She said: “SFRS staff regularly interact with the public during operational incidents, prevention and protection work and community engagement and it is reassuring to know that if they come across a situation involving an opioid overdose that volunteers will be able to administer naloxone while they wait for an ambulance to arrive.

“Naloxone is one of a wide range of measures being used to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths, but it plays an important role and allows those administering the kits to connect people who use drugs and their families with appropriate local services.

“Of course, we want to help people long before they get to the point of a life-threatening overdose and we are working hard to increase the number of people in treatment backed by total funding of £250 million over five years.”

Assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens, the SFRS director of service delivery, welcomed the £90,000 funding from the Scottish Government to help launch the trial.

He said: “We will fully support volunteers within SFRS to complete training to safely administer naloxone to help prevent avoidable drug deaths from overdoses.

"This project highlights our commitment to working with partners to improve the safety and wellbeing of the people of Scotland.”

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.

It's available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.