The proportion of female surgeons, anaesthetists, engineers and other staff has increased in recent years, said co-founder Nicola Wood, and it is hoped this will continue.

Dr Chomba Jullien, anaesthesiologist and head of department at the Arthur Davidson Hospital in Zambia, said she has few female colleagues or role models in Zambia.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the challenges of the role is its long working hours and unpredictable schedule, she said, meaning it can be hard to balance family time.

Dr Phyllis Kisa, paediatric surgeon and urologist and a lecturer in the department of surgery at Makerere University, Uganda.

For Dr Phyllis Kisa, paediatric surgeon and urologist and a lecturer in the department of surgery at Makerere University, Uganda, balancing family commitments is also a challenge.

She finds it difficult to trust babysitters amid horror stories of kidnappings and injuries, and said it is a daily challenge to find the childcare she needs for her son.

But her work is worth it, she said.

“I genuinely love what I do. It is not difficult for me to keep going and making lots of sacrifices

Dr Chomba Jullien, anaesthesiologist and head of department at the Arthur Davidson Hospital in Zambia

for the good of the patients,” she said.

She added: “The satisfaction of changing a life even if you might be seeing the family for the last time also keeps me at it.

“I also love thinking on my feet. Many times, we deal with very sick children with complex problems.

“Finding solutions within a short time or decisions that child has to live with for the rest of their life keeps it all exciting even when full of trials.”

Dr Zaituni Bokhari, paediatric surgeon at Muhimbili National Hospital.

Dr Petronilla Ngiloi, consultant paediatrician surgeon at Muhimbili National Hospital, became Tanzania’s second female surgeon in 1992, ten years after Dr Adela Materu became the first.

Thirty years later there are more than 50 female surgeons across different specialisms in Tanzania.

One of these is paediatric surgeon Dr Zaituni Bokhari, also based at Muhimbili National Hospital.

For her, the biggest challenge has been being overlooked and underestimated because she is a woman.

KidsOR co-founder Nicola Wood.

“For the longest time, most people have looked at females as people below males, but I believe we are just as powerful and capable,” she said.

“If you ask most, this type of field is mostly male dominated and it’s time that changed. Us female surgeons should be recognized.”

Biomedical Engineer Courtney Ludick is based at the KidsOR centre for global logistics in Dundee.

She encouraged other women to also consider a career in engineering.

“Don’t be afraid to break the stereotype, a field dominated by men does not mean it doesn’t need women,” she said.

“If you have the passion and the drive go for it and in the process you will change the assumptions associated with being an engineer.”

More female surgeons are progressing through training pipelines in the countries KidsOR works with, Ms Wood said.

“I think the trend is starting to move,” she said.

She added: “It's really important for us because we know there are so many barriers for women in the countries that we work in, whether that may be cultural or to do with the education that they've had to fight to receive.

“It's really important to see these women coming through and inspiring the younger generation.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.