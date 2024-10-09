Scottish carers win top awards after bumper year of nominations

Top carers, nurses and support staff from one of Scotland’s leading providers of elderly and specialist care have been recognised for their outstanding dedication at an awards ceremony, following a record-breaking number of submissions.

Over 1,500 nominations were made for the 2024 Meallmore Colleague Awards - over a third more than in 2023 – for awards across 13 categories, including ‘Nurse of the Year’, ‘Emerging Talent and ‘Positive Impact’.

The event, now in its 13th year, returned to the Dunblane Hydro for the official ceremony with 200 people in attendance from Meallmore’s 26 care homes across Scotland.

Presented by singer and TV personality, Michelle McManus, the awards celebrate Meallmore colleagues who have made a positive impact on improving the lives of colleagues, residents, and their family members over the past twelve months.

Meallmore Colleague Awards 2024 Winners

All 2,000 Meallmore colleagues were eligible for an award, with nominations coming from residents and their families, visiting professionals and other members of the team in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

Cillian Hennessey, CEO of Meallmore, said: “We have an amazing team across Scotland. Our colleagues work tirelessly to deliver high standards of care across all our services, always going the extra mile for our residents and their families. I’m immensely proud of the care, professionalism and collaborative approach that is clear to see in each of our homes up and down the country.

“Our annual awards are a perfect opportunity to acknowledge the incredible work being done on a daily basis; recognising the difference each and every one of our Meallmore colleagues makes to the lives of our residents. The fact that we received so many nominations this year is testament to that.

“All our finalists have demonstrated remarkable dedication and compassion, and the winners are thoroughly well-deserved. It was incredibly hard to judge! A big thanks also goes to our supplier support, as well as the fantastic Michelle McManus who, once again, has supported us at the awards, shining a light on the care we offer throughout the country.”

On presenting the awards, Michelle McManus added: “I was honoured to be asked to take part in the Meallmore Colleague Awards again this year. It’s always such a positive event with some truly worthy winners. I love hearing the stories behind the nominations, as it’s clear that the team are dedicated, passionate and really care about the residents and their families.

“Thank you to all at Meallmore for inviting me back to be part of this special occasion, and a huge congratulations to all who were nominated. You’re all winners in my eyes.”

Category winners were presented with a certificate, trophy and choice of prize, which included an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Nintendo Switch, Ooni Pizza Oven, Ninja Dual Air Fryer or Fitbit Sense.

As one of Scotland's most trusted health and social care providers, Meallmore is unwavering in its commitment to providing high quality care and support, investing in staff training, engagement and communication to ensure residents have access to the best possible care. The company provides a range of residential nursing, dementia and mental health care across Scotland.

Award winners include:

Emerging Talent - Howard Skeet, Hilton Court

Home Support Colleague - Tia David, Willow Lodge

Positive Impact - Cameron Hunter, Redwoods

Manager Of the Year - Julie-Anne Thomson, St Modans

Senior Care Worker/Practitioner of the Year - Michelle Millar, Greenan Manor

Head Office and Field Based Support Team - Piotr Weiland, L & D Team

Meaningful Activities – Samantha Trainor, Manor- Grigor House

Specialist Service of the Year – Hilton Court

Elderly Home of the Year – St Modans

Nurse of the Year - Michelle King, Kincaid House

Carer of the Year - Steven Carruth, Alderwood

Brand Ambassador - Jody Marshall, Hospitality Team