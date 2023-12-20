Scottish BBC presenter Jackie Bird spends four days in hospital after flare-up of near-fatal bowel condition

Jackie Bird has told how she spent four days in hospital after suffering a flare up linked to the rare bowel condition that nearly killed her in 2012.

The 61-year-old broadcaster, who presents the annual special "Scotland's People" tonight, said she started feeling unwell days before hosting BBC Scotland's Children in Need appeal last month.

She said she was "doubled up" on the day of the programme, but hid the agonising pains during the live show on Friday, November 17.The following day she was admitted to Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, where 11 years ago she had emergency surgery to remove part of her bowel after being diagnosed with the life-threatening strangulated bowel and subsequent sepsis.Ms Bird, who was also suffering from unrelated back pains, said she was now "on the mend and taking it easy at home".

She said: "I've had bowel problems in the past and a few days before Children in Need I thought 'I'm not feeling so good'."The Children in Need rehearsal on the Thursday wasn't great and Children in Need day itself I was doubled up. I was already sitting down because of my back and I thought 'this isn't good'."I was in absolute agony the whole day and the show was at night. I got through the show and I couldn't tell anyone.

Jackie Bird, one of Scotland's best-known broadcasters. Picture: Alan Peebles/BBC/PA Wire

"However, I spent the next morning in the foetal position and ended up in hospital the next day. I was in the hospital for three more days after that, on a drip."

Ms Bird added: "I didn't know at first what was happening. I just knew I was in a great deal of pain and on the point of collapse.

"Let's just say I have a dodgy bowel. It flares up from time to time – you just become hideously ill and dehydrated and they need to check you out.

"After four days they let me out, but I was grateful for all the amazing help and assistance.

"I hadn't seen Children in Need and there was a little television in the room. I'm sure the nurses thought I was an egomaniac lying on the Sunday watching the repeat."

Ms Bird was in the midst of filming Scotland's People, the annual BBC Scotland special that shines a spotlight on selfless individuals who have gone the extra mile to help others in communities across the country.

When she suffered the health scare, she was also suffering from back pain that left her on morphine and "like a Dalek, unable to do stairs". During filming, Ms Bird then had "three stitches and a black eye" after having a precancerous blemish removed.

She said she was determined to continue working on a project she is passionate about.

Among those being honoured on the hour-long programme tonight are athlete Samantha Gough, who has battled visual impairment to inspire others; Liam Cronin, who has helped create a sporting legacy in memory of a friend; Mark Begg, who helps injured wild birds; charity powerhouse Hardip Singh Atwal; friends Susan Simpson and Michael McGuire, who bonded over their own personal tragedy to help others overcome the loss of a child; and the stoic veterans in Scotland of the Korean War.

These deserving individuals each get a special surprise, with the help of big names including Chris Packham, KT Tunstall, Amanda Holden, Scottish national rugby coach Gregor Townsend and the theatre cast of Dirty Dancing.

Ms Bird said: "Each year I find the stories featured inspiring and humbling in equal measure, finding out about people who have done so much for others. Some are coping with adversity in their own lives, some have turned tragedy around to do something incredibly positive and some have wells of energy which defy belief. But all of them have incredibly big hearts.

"And I’d like to think that Scotland’s People – and the very special surprises for those chosen – will go some way to honouring these people.