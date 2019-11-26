Scottish actor Gray O'Brien reveals he has been treated for stage four cancer

Scottish actor Gray O'Brien has revealed he has been treated for stage four tonsil cancer.

Gray, famous for his villainous role in Coronation Street as well as parts in Casualty, Taggart and more recently the critically acclaimed The Loch, shared the news to followers on Twitter.

He said he was given the diagnosis after seeing a doctor about swollen glands in his neck.

The actor, 51, from Glasgow, thanked Beatson Cancer Charity as he posted a video of himself ringing a hospital bell to signal the end of his treatment.

Gray wrote: "About three months ago a trip to the doctors with swollen glands led to stage four tonsil cancer. Today marks the end of my treatment and I couldn't be more thankful to everyone who has supported me along the way."

His message has been shared more than two thousand times on social media.

Radio DJ and panto star Grant Stott wrote: "Mate, I had no idea. So sorry you’ve had a hellish time but delighted to see you ring that feckin bell!!! Hugs and love for your recovery."

Actor Colin McCredie added: "That is so bloody awful. So pleased to see you “ring the bell”. Sending my very best."

