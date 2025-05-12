Scots urged to check for early signs of skin cancer

Scots are being urged to check their skin and moles more closely than ever this Skin Cancer Awareness Month, using an easy-to-remember ABCDEF guide to spot potential signs of skin cancer early.

Dr Ben Aldridge, a leading skin cancer expert and the UK’s only consultant in both plastic surgery and dermatology, warns that while many people look out for dark or black moles, those with fairer complexions should be just as concerned about red, evolving, or unusual marks.

Recent findings from Melanoma Focus reveal that 35% of Scots rarely or never use sunscreen, and 31% have used sunbeds, both contributing factors to the increasing incidence of melanoma in Scotland.

Dr Aldridge, a consulting surgeon at Waterfront Private Hospital, said: “In a Scottish population, we see a high number of people with fair skin, and red lesions can often be more concerning than black ones.

“The key is vigilance - if something looks or feels different, get it checked.”

The ABCDEF guide offers a simple checklist for identifying changes in the skin:

A – Asymmetry : Irregularly shaped moles could be an early warning sign.

: Irregularly shaped moles could be an early warning sign. B – Border : Watch for uneven or jagged edges on a mole.

: Watch for uneven or jagged edges on a mole. C – Colour : Multiple or unusual colours in a mole, such as reds, whites, or blues, should be flagged.

: Multiple or unusual colours in a mole, such as reds, whites, or blues, should be flagged. D – Diameter : Moles larger than 6mm need careful monitoring.

: Moles larger than 6mm need careful monitoring. E – Evolving : Any mole that changes in size, shape, or colour, or becomes itchy, painful, or starts to bleed, needs expert attention.

: Any mole that changes in size, shape, or colour, or becomes itchy, painful, or starts to bleed, needs expert attention. F – Funny-looking moles: Moles that don’t match others on your body or look unusual should always be assessed.

The expert also emphasised that while dark moles often grab attention, the unique risks for Scots make red, evolving lesions just as critical to detect.

Dr Aldridge added: “The mantra is simple: if in doubt, get it checked out. Early detection of skin cancer can save lives and minimise the need for complex surgical treatments.”

Skin cancer rates in Scotland are on the rise, with growing concerns about long NHS waiting lists delaying diagnoses and treatment with approximately 1,200 new melanoma diagnoses annually.

Waterfront Private Hospital is helping tackle the issue by offering Scotland’s most advanced private skin cancer service, providing same-day consultations, biopsies, and surgeries all under one roof.

Dr Aldridge, who leads the skin-cancer team at the clinic has spent years perfecting techniques to not only treat skin cancer effectively but also ensure the best possible cosmetic results.

He said: “We’ve designed a service that combines dermatology and plastic surgery expertise in one consultation, removing the stress and delays of multiple appointments.

“Our goal is to be the definitive place for private skin cancer care, making a real difference to patients’ lives.”